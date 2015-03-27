Italy - Factors to watch on March 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Foreign Affairs Minister Paolo Gentiloni speaks before COPASIR, the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (1000 GMT).

ECONOMY

Rating agency DBRS revises soveraing debt rating on Italy.

ISTAT releases January industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and January retail sales data (1000 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills (183 days).

COMPANIES

PIRELLI

Italian tyre maker Pirelli has a strong future with owner-to-be China National Chemical Corp and is not talking to others about a possible counterbid, CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

The shareholder agreements in the deal envisage a 5-year pact tying the investors of Camfin, the unit that currently controls Pirelli, to ChemChina. The pact is automatically renewable for another two years with a fine of 100 million euros for any pact shareholder opting to join in a counter bid.

The tyre company said on Friday it had completed the sale to Bekaert of its steelcord activities in China. The operation was announced in February last year.

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE, POP EMILIA ROMAGNA, CARIGE

Banca Popolare di Milano is working with JP Morgan to review merger options for the cooperative lender, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Banco Popolare, Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna and Banca Carige were the most likely candidates for a merger.

On Friday Pop Milano denied it was working with JP Morgan on strategic options.

ENEL

Slovakia is against Italian energy group Enel selling its majority stake in the country’s biggest utility before it completes the construction of new nuclear power units, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.

GENERALI, UNIPOLSAI

Italy’s antitrust said on Thursday it had slapped fines worth an overall 29 million euros on the two insurers for restricted practices in regard to participation in tenders for providing insurance for 15 publicly-owned local transport companies. Both companies said they will appeal the decision.

BUZZI UNICEM

The controlling shareholders of domestic cement maker SACCI have accepted Buzzi’s binding offer to buy 99.5 percent of the company, Buzzi said on Friday.

The cement maker holds a board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 10).

IPO

Italian post office Poste Italiane is ready to go public this year, its Chief Executive Francesco Caio told daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday. Caio added, however, the group needed a greenlight from Italy’s telecomunication watchdog to implement a planned overhaul of its postal division.

EI TOWERS

The company said on Friday market regulator Consob had asked for further information on its bid for rival broadcasting mast company Rai Way and suspended the terms of the procedure.

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

BANCA SISTEMA

The shareholders of the bank approved on Thursday plans to list the lender on the Milan stock market.

PRADA

Board meeting on FY results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................