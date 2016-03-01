Italy - Factors to watch on March 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases February PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases January unemployment data (0900 GMT) and GDP and deficit/GDP ratio for 2015 (1000 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases February car sales data (1700 GMT).

February state sector borrowing requirement data.

Tax agency ‘Agenzia delle Entrate’ presents “2015 Results and 2016 Strategies” with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

Brazil’s February auto sales were down 26 percent from the same period a year earlier as of Sunday, a source with access to the sales data said on Monday. (*) Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne’s compensation in 2015 not including stock awards was 10.03 million euros ($10.9 million), down from 31.3 million euros in 2014, the company said in its annual report made public on Monday. (*) Hundreds of workers from Fiat’s sprawling Mirafiori plant in the Italian city of Turin hope Maserati’s first sport-utility vehicle will finally change their fortunes for the better and end years of layoffs.

(*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

To get their planned merger approved, two cooperative banks will likely propose to offload 7 billion euros in bad loans in the next three years rather than in five years originally foressen, Il Messaggero reported.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The deadline of a letter of intent between Wind, Vodafone and Italian broadband group Metroweb has been extended to end-March, MF reported.

ENI

Eni has closed Italy’s Taranto refinery for a month of works.

A2A

A2A and LGH have agreed to extend the deadline for the technical finalization of tie-up agreements which will be completed in the next few days and anyway by March 4.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA (IPO-BPVS.MI)

Italy’s Popolare Vicenza said on Monday it had filed for stock market listing in Milan.

LUXOTTICA

The eyewear maker presents 2015 results

(*) MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster will have to sell Radio Italia and Kiss Kiss radio to win antitrust approval for the acquisition of Finelco holding, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) ATLANTIA

The motorway operator is mulling to sell 30 percent of its unit Autostrade per l‘Italia to raise funds for expansion, Il Sole 24 Ore said in unsourced report.

INTESA SANPAOLO

CEO Carlo Messina delivers closing address at a presentation report on “Economy and Finance of Industrial Districts in 2015” in Milan. (*) INTESA SANPAOLO, ASTALDI

Negotiations between Spanish motorway operator Abertis and Intesa Sanpaolo and Astaldi over the purchase of a majority stake in an Italian motorway are in the home stretch, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding Abertis has obtained a 600 million euro banking funding to pay the asset.

BANCO DI SARDEGNA

The bank confirmed its preliminary FY 2015 results released on Feb. 10.

SOGEFI

Revenues rose 11.1 percent in 2015 to 1.5 billion euros, Net income was 1.1 million euros versus 3.6 million euros in 2014.

AS ROMA

AS Roma said it posted a first-half net loss 3.4 million euros versus profit 8.6 million euros a year ago.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

CEO Federico Marchetti attends presentation of “Center for Digital-Business Education” in Bologna (1000 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).

CAMPARI GROUP

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

MOLESKINE

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 4).

