Italy - Factors to watch on May 8

POLITICS

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan meets Dutch counterpart Jeroen Dijsselbloem (0800 GMT).

Badia Fiesolana (Florence), “The State of the Union 2015” with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmed Davutoglu, EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini; Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho delivers closing address.

Cabinet meeting (0730 GMT).

ECONOMY

Italy’s public finance difficulties look to be increasing after a recent court ruling overturned a cash-saving pensions reform and imposed costs that will show up in this year’s budget deficit, sources said on Thursday.

ISTAT releases March industrial output data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases April data on European Central Bank’s funding to Italian banks.

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 13.

COMPANIES

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI posted higher core earnings in the first three months, topping forecasts as a strong performance in its Latin America and renewables businesses offset weak domestic power generation.

A privately-held Czech energy group and a Slovak-Hungarian consortium are bidding for a stake Enel holds in the main Slovak electricity utility Slovenske Elektrarne, the companies said on Thursday.

Enel’s Spanish unit Endesa said its Q1 core earnings rose 4.7 percent to 952 million euros.

The group holds a conference call on first quarter results at 0730 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia posted a 7.7 percent drop in first-quarter core profit on Thursday, hit by an economic slowdown in Brazil, but said pressure on its domestic business eased thanks to a greater focus on broadband and mobile internet services.

Conference call on Q1 results (1000 GMT).

Telecom Italia has prepared a 300 million euro plan of real estate investments to refurbish its headquarters in ten Italian cities over 2-3 years, La Repubblica said citing unnamed financial sources.

Il Sole 24 Ore said the company has shelved plans to buy Italian fiber optic network provider Metroweb. * The arrival of France’s Vivendi as a “stable” shareholder in Telecom Italia is good news for the Italian phone company, the chief executive of shareholder Mediobanca said on Friday.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian aerospace and defence group stuck to its 2015 outlook on Thursday after posting an 11 percent increase in core earnings in the first quarter, boosted by higher sales at its helicopter and defence electronics units.

Conference call on Q1 results on Friday

MEDIOBANCA

The investment bank said on Friday its net profit in the third quarter of its financial year more than doubled, thanks to higher trading and interest income as well as stake disposals.

UNIPOLSAI

The insurer said on Friday its Q1 net profit was 310 million euros.

Conference call on Q1 results (1000 GMT).

PRYSMIAN

Italian cable maker Prysmian expects core earnings to reach as much as 610 million euros this year, from 509 million euros in 2014, after posting a 53 percent rise in the first quarter.

Credit Suisse raises price target to 21 euros from 20 euros; rating outperform

* AZIMUT

The asset manager said on Friday it had bought Eureka Whittaker Macnaught via its Australian subsidiary. The total value of the deal is around 3.9 million euros, it said.

WORLD DUTY FREE

Citigroup cuts price target to 10.25 euros from 10.95 euros; rating neutral

ITALCEMENTI

Italcementi said on Thursday it confirmed its 2015 outlook after posting Q1 recurring EBITDA of 95.2 million euros.

Conference call on Q1 results on Friday (1330 GMT).

BUZZI UNICEM

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

MEDIOBANCA

Conference call on Q3 results (0630 GMT).

ENEL GREEN POWER

Annual general meeting (1200 GMT).

ATLANTIA

Board meeting on Q1 results.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on Q1 results.

