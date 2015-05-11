Italy - Factors to watch on May 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases March data on bank deposits and March statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

OECD releases March composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Market regulator Consob holds annual meeting with President Giuseppe Vegas at Expo venue (1000 GMT).

The Italian government will soon restore inflation-adjusted increases for smaller pensions after a ruling which declared invalid a reform that saved billions of euros, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told daily Il Messaggero on Sunday.

COMPANIES

SAIPEM

The Italian oil contractor has been asked by Gazprom to start work on a pipeline under the Black Sea, months after being forced to halt work on another project for the Russian energy giant.

* EXOR

The group said on Monday it had agreed to sell real estate business Cushman & Wakefield to commercial real estate services firm DTZ for $2 billion including debt.

The Italian holding company will consider raising its $6.4 billion offer for reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd at a board meeting next Tuesday, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan-based bank posted its first quarterly net profit in three years but delayed its business plan targets by a year, underscoring the challenges Italy’s third-biggest lender faces to make money.

The lender holds a conference call on Q1 results on Monday.

The bank will launch a planned 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) rights issue at the end of May, its CEO told daily Il Sole 24 Ore, adding it might be interested in a tie-up with an Italian cooperative bank.

* WORLD DUTY FREE

Italian regulators have been urged to investigate the auction that led to the Benetton family agreeing to sell World Duty Free group for 3.6 billion euros to a Swiss buyer, amid allegations that the family holding ignored a substantially higher offer from a Chinese bidder, the Financial Times reported on Monday. Benettons’ holding declined to comment on the report.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Saturday that he had visited the heads of Tesla Motors Inc and Apple Inc during a recent trip to California.

* ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian government is planning to entrust the energy company with the development of the telecom ultra fast wire with a move that could oust Telecom Italia from decisions on the infrastructure.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on Q1 results followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

FINMECCANICA

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

YOOX

Board meeting on Q1 results followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

ATLANTIA

The Italian motorway and airport group said its core earnings rose 1 percent in the first quarter helped by a 9 percent rise in traffic at Rome’s airports.

BANCA CARIGE

Italian businessman Vittorio Malacalza will subscribe pro rata the bank’s planned cash call, investing around 90 million euros, he was quoted as saying by daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday. Malacalza has also entered a shareholder pact with Carige’s banking foundation that will give the charitable institution the right to appoint one member of the bank’s board.

LUXOTTICA

Leonardo Del Vecchio, the controlling shareholder in the group, nudged up his stake in the eyewear group this week as the stock dropped following the release of first-quarter results.

AS ROMA

Inter Milan and AS Roma have both agreed to pay fines and reduce the size of their squads in European competition after breaking financial fair play rules, UEFA said on Friday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The cooperative bank said Q1 net profit was 82.8 million euros, up 98.4 percent from year ago.

DIGITAL MAGICS

Capital increase starts; ends on May 29.

JUVENTUS

Board meeting on Q3 results.

Trade ex-dividend: ASCOPIAVE 0.15 euro per share; ASTALDI 0.20 euro per share; BANCO DI SARDEGNA 0.21 euro per ordinary share, 0.27 euro per saving share, 0.30 euro per preference share; BOERO BARTOLOMEO 0.15 euro per share as special dividend; CAD IT 0.13 euro per share; CAIRO COMMUNICATION 0.27 euro per share; CERVED 0.205 euro per share; DATALOGIC 0.18 euro per share; DEA CAPITAL 0.30 euro per share; ESPRINET 0.125 euro per share; FALCK RENEWABLES 0.062 euro per share; FIDIA 0.25 euro per share; GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE 0.12 euro per share; INIZIATIVE BRESCIANE 0.90 euro per share; INTERPUMP GROUP 0.18 euro per share; ZIGNAGO VETRO 0.20 euro per share.

