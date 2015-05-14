Italy - Factors to watch on May 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases March data on public finance, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has received a green light from the European Central Bank to press ahead with a 3 billion euro share issue and pay back a final 1.07 billion euro installment of state aid.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

* The Italian insurer said on Thursday its operating profit in the first three months rose 6 percent, as growth in its life business offset a fall in non-life activity.

ENI

The oil major’s CEO said on Wednesday he sees 2015 crude oil prices at $55-60.

ENI, SAIPEM

* Eni is again looking to cut its stake in Saipem after putting on hold a plan to sell down its oil services unit due to a slide on oil prices, Eni Chairman Emma Marcegaglia said in a newspaper interview.

PIRELLI & C.

The tyre maker reported a 4.5 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, in line with expectations and boosted by higher sales of premium tyres, a better price mix and cost cuts.

It holds its annual general meeting on Thursday (1230 GMT).

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank by assets has restored ties with its Libyan shareholders that had previously run into difficulty after a temporary seizure of Libyan assets in Italy, it said on Wednesday.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury group reported on Wednesday a 16 percent rise in first-quarter core profit as currency effects boosted sales in Asia and North America.

Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Greco said on Wednesday he confirmed full-year guidance of mid single-digit growth in revenues at constant exchange rates.

TOD‘S

The Italian shoe maker reported on Wednesday a larger-than-expected 17 percent drop in first-quarter core earnings as weakness in Hong Kong and Macau continued to bite.

Chief Financial Officer Emilio Macellari said on Wednesday consensus forecasts of 6 percent revenue growth and broadly flat EBITDA margin were still achievable even after first quarter results.

* Barclays cut its target price on Tod’s to 63 from 67 euros, keeping an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS cut its target price to 84 from 85 euros keeping a “neutral” rating.

* MONCLER

Shareholder Eurazeo announced on Wednesday it was selling a 7.8 percent stake in the luxury down jacket maker after the stock soared to record high on the back of strong first-quarter results.

SNAM

The gas group releases Q1 results (0600 GMT), followed by a conference call (1300 GMT).

WORLD DUTY FREE GROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call and annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

JUVENTUS

The Italian soccer club beat Spain’s Real Madrid on Wednesday to reach the final of the Champions League.

