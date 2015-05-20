Italy - Factors to watch on May 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Rome, ISTAT holds briefing on “2015 Annual Report” (1330 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan to discuss moves to comply with a constitutional court decision over pension payments before Chamber of Deputies (1200 GMT) and before Senate Labour Committee (1830 GMT).

Rome, welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri speaks before Chamber of Deputies Social Affairs Committee (1115 GMT).

COMPANIES * TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

Telecom Italia holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

The group said on Tuesday it had asked Italian market watchdog Consob to assess comments made by chairman of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti about Telecom Italia’s network.

All the grids for public services, not only the power network, will be obliged to host cables for fibre optic broadband, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported, citing the draft of a government decree.

Enel is working on a plan to change old electricity meters to new digital ones, the power utility’s Chairman Patrizia Grieco said late on Tuesday.

* MEDIASET

The Pay-TV businesses of Sky Plc’s Italian unit and of Mediaset could be put into a new company designed to create a partnership between the global broadcaster and the Italian company controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, Corriere della Sera said. Sky Plc would likely have a majority stake in the new company, according to the newspaper.

ITALIAN BANKS

Fitch Ratings has downgraded nine Italian banks’ Support Ratings (SR) to ‘5’ and revised their Support Rating Floors (SRF) to ‘No Floor’. The affected banks are UniCredit Intesa Sanpaolo, UBI Banca, ICCREA Holding, Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Credito Emiliano, Credito Valtellinese, and Banco di Desio e della Brianza. The banks’ other ratings are unaffected by these rating actions.

BANCO POPOLARE, MONTE DEI PASCHI

BPER, BANCA CARIGE, POP MILANO

Credit rating agency Fitch has downgraded the four Italian banks, while, at the same time, it has affirmed the rating of Banca Popolare di Milano.

* UBI BANCA

To replace its CEO Samuele Sorato, unlisted Banca Popolare di Vicenza could hire UBI Banca’s managing director Francesco Iorio, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* AZIMUT HOLDING

Timone Fiduciaria, a company which controls 20 percent of Italy’s Azimut Holding, said on Tuesday it had launched the sale of up to 5.26 percent in the asset manager.

Later on Tuesday Timone Fiduciaria said it had successfully completed the sale of the 5.26 percent stake at a price of 27.90 euros per share.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Ferrari’s timely return to the front row of the Formula One grid bodes well for the luxury sportscar maker as it prepares to list shares and split from parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

A2A

Inaugurates Italy’s first solar thermal plant with Chairman Giovanni Valotti, CEO Luca Valerio Camerano (0930 GMT).

ENEL

Presents its pavilion at Expo 2015 with President Patrizia Grieco and Italy’s Director Carlo Tamburi (1800 GMT).

