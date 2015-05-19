Italy - Factors to watch on May 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government on Monday passed legislation to make a one-off payment to millions of pensioners, a decision taken just weeks before important local elections.

ECONOMY

The International Monetary Fund raised slightly its forecasts for Italy’s economy this year and next on Monday and said Rome should take advantage of favourable external conditions to push through much-needed reforms.

COMPANIES

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

The chairman of Italian state lender CDP said on Monday that joining the government’s broadband project could be an interesting option for Enel and other Italian utilities such as Hera, Iren and Acea. Speaking on the sidelines of an event, he declined to comment on a possible investment by the utilities in fibre optic network company Metroweb, which is partly owned by CDP.

* MEDIOBANCA

French businessman Vincent Bollore has raised its stake in Mediobanca to 7.97 percent from 7.5 percent at the end of last year by purchasing shares at the start of 2015 through his Financiere de l‘Odet, the company’s annual report showed.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker said Pietro Gorlier has been appointed chief operating officer components, starting from June 30.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT

The eyewear maker said on Monday first-quarter EBITDA rose 2.9 percent to 1.6 million euros.

