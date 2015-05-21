Italy - Factors to watch on May 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April wage inflation data (0800 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 26.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan bank said on Wednesday market watchdog Consob had approved the prospectus for its cash call of up to 3 billion euros.

The lender’s board meets on Thursday to set the price of the cash call.

* Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report the new shares would be priced to offer a discount of 38-39 percent.

DBRS on Wednesday put 38 European Banking Groups under Review Negative due to systemic support including Monte Paschi.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone group said on Thursday it would sell up to 40 percent of its Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (INWIT) tower unit in an initial public offering on the Milan bourse.

* Vimpelcom’s Italian unit Wind and Vodafone Italia are expected to jointly sign a letter of intent next week regarding Italian fibre-optic company Metroweb, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without quoting sources.

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone group is very interested in cooperating with Enel or other smaller Italian utilities in rolling out superfast fiber networks across Italy, CEO Marco Patuano said on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia’s chairman said he welcomed foreign investors in the Italian phone company as French media group Vivendi prepared to become the largest shareholder.

ENI

Iran could propose by end year a new kind of contract for potential foreign oil producers in the country once sanctions are lifted, the Eni CEO said. The contract could reflect more international standards and be less harsh than current contracts for the oil majors.

BANCO POPOLARE

DBRS on Wednesday put 38 European Banking Groups under Review Negative due to systemic support including Banco Popolare.

EXOR, PARTNERRE

Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe said on Wednesday it was ready to talk to Italian holding company Exor to see if there was room to improve its $6.8 billion takeover bid. ID:nL3N0YB59V]

GENERALI

Generali said on Wednesday it had renewed revolving credit facilities worth 2 billion euros.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................