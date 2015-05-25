Italy - Factors to watch on May 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April extra EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 28.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

As part of his quest for a mega merger, the car maker’s Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne sent an email to General Motors CEO Mary Barra in March suggesting combining the automakers but was rebuffed, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian market watchdog Consob has warned that the price of shares in Monte Paschi could rise excessively when they begin trading without the rights to buy into its new share issue on Monday, and said it would monitor the stock price carefully.

Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, the bank’s foundation shareholder which holds a 2.5 percent stake, will unveil Monday or Tuesday whether it will take part in the rights issue, Chairman Marcello Clarich said on Saturday.

The Tuscan bank does not rule out it could receive takeover or merger interest before its 3-billion euro rights issue ends next month, according to its cash call prospectus published on Friday.

MPS is in preliminary contacts with Nomura for a potential settlement accord to close the Alexandria derivatives trade, the document said.

Shareholder Fintech Advisory has signed a sub-underwriting agreement for up to 135 million euros with the global coordinator of the share issue, Monte Paschi said in the prospectus’ supplement.

* BANCA CARIGE

Malacalza Investimenti said on Saturday it had signed a contract to buy a further 4.66 percent stake in Italian mid-sized bank Banca Carige from French banking group BCPE, paying 6.74 euros a share.

EXOR

Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe will ask its shareholders to vote on a merger with Axis Capital Holdings agreed in January, after rival bidder Exor refused to further sweeten its $6.8 billion offer.

TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

Marco Patuano, the CEO of the phone group, welcomed as “excellent news” the utility’s offer to let its infrastructure be used to lay fibre-optic telecom cables, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturady. Patuano said he liked the idea adding Telecom Italia and Enel had an excellent relationship.

The two companies are setting up a working group to study a possible joint project to develop a fibre-optic network, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

UBI BANCA

The bank’s General Manager Francesco Iorio is leaving to take on the role of chief executive at Popolare di Vincenza. UBI CEO Victor Massiah will taken on Iorio’s reponsibilities for the time being.

* RAI WAY, EI TOWERS, TELECOM ITALIA

The company would consider industrial alliances with EI Towers to create a single transmission tower operator, CEO Camillo Rossotto told CorrierEconomia in an interview. In the medium-term, the alliance could also include Inwit, the tower unit of Telecom Italia, the paper added.

CREDITO VALETELLINESE, ICBPI

The owners of Istituto Centrale Banche Popolari (ICBPI) have picked a consortium comprising private equity funds CVC Capital Partners and Permira as preferred bidder to buy the Italian banking services provider, several sources close to the matter said.

* ATLANTIA

Italy’s government is opposed to the semi-automatic extension of motorway concessions and wants to change the rule, Corriere della Sera said on Monday.

* UNIPOLSAI

The company said two of its have signed agreements with Una Spa for the acquisition, through two separate deals, of Una’s hotel management unit and its real estate portfolio for hotel use for a total amount of almost 287 million euros.

Trade ex-dividend: ACSM-AGAM 0.035 euro per share; ASTM 0.25 euro per share as final dividend (interim dividend of 0.20 euro on Dec. 1, 2014); BE 0.00556 euro per share; EL.EN. 1.00 euro per share; ELICA 0,0284 euro per share; ENGINEERING 1.64517 euro per share; GAS PLUS 0.10 euro per share; IMA 1.35 euro per share; IRCE 0.03 euro per share; MARR 0.62 euro per share; NICE 0.0475 euro per share; PLT ENERGIA 0.077 euro per share; SABAF 0.40 euro per share; SALINI IMPREGILO 0.04 euro per ordinary share and 0.26 euro per saving share; TAMBURI 0.061 euro per share; TESMEC 0.023 euro per share.

