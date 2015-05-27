Italy - Factors to watch on May 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Assogestioni releases April fund flows data.

Conference on public administration and resources, with statistics institute ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva; Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan delivers closing address (0930 GMT).

Conference on politics and bureaucracy with welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri (1300 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANKS

The Bank of Italy is likely to sign off on reforms to the mutual banking sector by the middle of next month, a person close to the situation said on Tuesday, as the central bank pushes lenders towards consolidation.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Presentation of the new group strategy (1030 GMT) in London. * Italy’s biggest insurer expects to pay higher dividends over the next four years as it focuses on increasing cash generation and building a solid capital base. * The company’s new industrial plan does not foresee any new acquisitions, its chief executive said.

ENI

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz sold via spot tender to Eni and Total 300,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading from the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga in June, traders told Reuters.

TELECOM ITALIA, Metroweb

Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano and Tiscali Chairman and CEO Renato Soru attend conference on “Project for the Ultra Broadband” (0930 GMT). * Fiber optic network firm Metroweb, Vodafone and Wind could sign a letter of intent Thursday or Friday to sketch a road map for the creation of a newco to roll out faster networks nationwide, MF said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

A shareholder pact between three core investors in Monte dei Paschi di Siena encompasses a 5.48 percent stake in the bank, down from 9 percent previously, the investors said in a joint statement. * U.S. hedge fund Paulson & Co is eyeing with interest Monte Paschi’s capital increase as well as the future consolidation among Italy’s cooperative banks, Il Sole 24 said in an unsourced report.

* LUXOTTICA

The group is not looking at acquisitions in markets where it already holds a significant market share such as the United States, but hopes to develop in areas where its market share is lower and where there is possibility for easy growth, CEO Leonardo del Vecchio told La Repubblica in an interview. He said Luxottica’s revenues could double over 10 years by doing so.

ATLANTIA

Atlantia’s airport unit, Aeroporti di Roma, believes the seizure of a part of Rome’s Fiumicino airport of which it was notified on Tuesday was unjustified, it said in a statement. The company added that the court order made no reference to the presence of dioxins at the site, which it says has always been below international limits.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

IPO

Italy’s postal service will push with determination to make a planned initial public offering happen by year-end, its chief executive and the global coordinators working on the IPO agreed at a meeting on Tuesday, according to a source close to the matter.

LAMBORGHINI

Supercar maker Lamborghini will sign on Wednesday a preliminary agreement with Italy’s government to produce a much-awaited sport-utility vehicle at its Sant‘Agata Bolognese plant, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

BULGARI

Two heirs to Italian luxury jeweller Bulgari denied wrongdoing on Tuesday after an Italian court ordered them to stand trial along with 11 others on suspicion of tax evasion.

