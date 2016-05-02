Italy - Factors to watch on May 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

GENERAL

Florence, “Italy-Japan Summit”, Italian Prime Minister receives Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (0920 GMT).

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases April PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases April car sales data (1600 GMT).

April state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government on Friday passed a decree to speed up the recovery of unpaid credit in a banking system saddled with billions of euros in bad loans.

Italy’s banks have too many people working for them, Pier Carlo Padoan told La Repubblica on Sunday.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s biggest retail bank said on Monday it has signed a deal to sell its payments units Setefi and Intesa Sanpaolo Card to private equity firms Advent, Bain Capital and Clessidra in a deal worth 1.035 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

(*) BANCA POPOLARE VICENZA (IPO-BPVS.MI), MEDIOBANCA

Italy’s newly-created bank rescue fund Atlante is set to own at least 92 percent of Banca Popolare di Vicenza after investors took up a fraction of the lender’s 1.5 billion euro cash call, the bank said on Saturday.

Mediobanca has subscribed to 5 percent of Popolare Vicenza’s capital hike, a source told Reuters.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Google and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV are close to agreeing on a partnership that could break boundaries between Silicon Valley and the auto industry in the race to develop self-driving cars, people familiar with the discussions said on Friday.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER , RCS MEDIAGROUP

The car maker said on Sunday the demerger relating to ordinary shares in RCS MediaGroup held by Fiat became effective on May 1. Holders of Fiat Chrysler shares will be entitled to 0.067746 ordinary shares of RCS MediaGroup for each common share in the car maker, it said.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, MEDIOBANCA

Mediobanca is working on a counter cash bid on the publishing group to that of Cairo group, La Repubblica said. The investment bank is working on putting together a consortium but there are still some doubts if it will make it, the paper said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

The two cooperative lenders will send their new business plan for their merger to the European Central Bank mid-May, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

The shareholders of Pop Milano appointed Nicola Rossi as chairman at an AGM on Saturday.

ENEL

State Grid Corp, China Three Gorges Corp and Italy’s Enel have placed bids for a 16 percent stake in Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA, which needs fresh capital following a failed asset sale last year, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

LUXOTTICA

The Ray-Ban maker confirmed its revenue goal for 2016 after sales growth eased at the start of the year, hit by a drop in tourist numbers and weaker emerging markets currencies.

BANCA CARIGE

The Italian banksaid on Friday its board had rejected an offer by U.S. fund Apollo Global Management to buy a controlling stake in the lender by acquiring the bulk of a 550-million euro share issue.

RISANAMENTO

The tender to buy the Sky towers of Risanamento has been extended by two weeks to mid-May, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. Deutsche Bank and Axa have faded but other groups like Coima, Cerberus, Starwood Capital and Morgan Stanley are oin the fray, it said.

ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

The IPO of 49 percent of the flight control group, originally planned for mid-June, will not take place before July because of the Brexit referendum, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

FCA

Presents new Fiat Tipo five-door model and Station Wagon in Turin (0830 GMT).

FERRARI NV

Board meeting on Q1 results; followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

Trade ex-dividend: Aeroporto di Bologna of 0.17 euro per share; Banca Profilo of 0.006 euro per share; B&C Speakers of 0.35 euro per share; Beni Stabili of 0.024 euro per share; BIO-ON of 0.144 euro per share: Centrale Latte Torino of 0.06 euro per share; Cofide of 0.014 euro per share; Gruppo Mutuionline of 0.15 euro per share; Leone Film Group 0.09 euro per share; Maire Tecnimont 0.047 euro per share; Saes Getters of 0.380000 euro per ordinary share and 0,396626 euro per saving share; SAVE 0.5421 euro per share; Triboo Media of 0.12750 euro per share; Valsoia of 0.55 euro per share; Vittoria Assicurazioni of 0.20 euro per share.

