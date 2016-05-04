Italy - Factors to watch on May 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

GENERAL

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at ‘Question Time’ at the Chamber of Deputies.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan due to speak before Senate Finance Committee on Italy’s financial and banking system (1230 GMT).

ECONOMY

Markit releases April service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

ITALY BANKS

Veneto Banca does not expect a newly created bank bailout fund to act as a backstop for its imminent 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) cash call, despite difficult market conditions, the bank’s chairman said on Tuesday.

The bank’s CEO Cristiano Carrus told Corriere della Sera 2017 would mark a turning point with a net profit of 150 million euros the year after. He confirmed the capital increase would happen by the end of June and that the aim was to list.

EU competition head Margrethe Vestager said in an interview in Corriere della Sera the Atlante fund does not constitute state aid if it acts as a private investor.

FIAT CHRSYLER AUTOMOBILES

Alphabet Inc’s Google unit and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV have agreed to work together to build a fleet of 100 self-driving minivans in the most advanced collaboration to date between Silicon Valley and a traditional carmaker, the companies said Tuesday.

INWIT, TELECOM ITALIA

The telecoms tower operator posted a first quarter net profit of 23.5 million euros and confirmed its guidance for 2016-18.

ITALCEMENTI

Germany’s HeidelbergCement raised its profit guidance for 2016 after it got off to a better-than-expected start to the year, and said it expected to close its 6.7 billion euro takeover of Italcementi in the second half.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP

Mediobanca is still working on a counterbid to the takeover offer made by Cairo Communications, with a possible consortium of fund Clessidra and French names, Messaggero said.

(*) SAIPEM

The group is expected to win the Eni-Shorouk contract in Egypt’s Zohr field in the next few weeks and is front runner to win contracts in Indonesia from BP valued at around 1 billion euros, MF said.

AUTOGRILL

The motorway and airport caterer announced on Tuesday it won contracts at Doha’s airport in Qatar and strengthened its presence at Abu Dhabi airport, signing several contracts. The group expects total revenues of around 164 million euro over seven year and a half at Abu Dhabi while it estimates to book sales for over 80 million euros over the contract duration at Doha.

POSTE ITALIANE

CEO Francesco Caio speaks before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee (1200 GMT).

TENARIS

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT) in Luxembourg.

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Board meeting on Q1 results.

EI TOWERS

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

TERNA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

