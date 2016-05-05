Italy - Factors to watch on May 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Rome, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (1200 GMT), European Parliament President Martin Schulz and EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker (1530 GMT).

Rome, debate on the State of the European Union with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Parliament President Martin Schulz, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (1630 GMT).

Milan, conference on “From Expo to Italy, economic effects” with Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1015 GMT).

Badia Fiesolana, annual “The State of the Union 2015” starts; ends on May 7. Expected attendees include state railways Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) President Gioia Ghezzi, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco; via teleconference EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, EU Council President Donald Tusk, EU Parliament President Martin Schulz.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in April (0800 GMT).

Milan, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Justice Minister Andrea Orlando present measures on repossession and the banking system (0900 GMT).

INPS President Tito Boeri attends news conference to present ‘2016 Economy Festival’ to be held in June (1000 GMT).

DEBT

The Treasury said it would offer a BTP bond due Aug. 1, 2034 in exchange for five bonds maturing in 2017 and 2018 at an auction on May 6.

COMPANIES

BANKS, INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s Treasury may put money into the recently created bank bailout fund Atlante through an investment vehicle it is buying from the country’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo, a government source said on Wednesday.

A second fund, which already exists, could be strengthened and adapted to help healthy banks needing capital, Il Messaggero said. The fund currently has 300 million euros to be invested only in lenders in extraordinary administration, it said.

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank’s internal control and risk committee heard CEO Federico Ghizzoni on Wednesday on the Popolare di Vicenza cash call which UniCredit had guaranteed and concluded management had not exceeded its powers or gone against any bank procedures, several papers said.

Rumours of a change of top management have returned after the Pop Vicenza cash call, La Stampa said. Top shareholders are on the same wavelength, the paper said. Candidates to become CEO include Lloyds Bank CEO Antonio Horta Osorio, UBS’s Sergio Ermotti and former UniCredit exec Jean Pierre Mustier, it said.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank rescue fund Atlante is not big enough to be used in the case of Monte Paschi which needs to continue to look for a partner, Ignazio Angeloni, member of the supervisory board of the ECB, told La Repubblica. He said the Italian banking system was more solid than it used to be.

The bank has mandated Mediobanca to move ahead with the plan to set up a platform to reduce the bank’s bad-loan stock, Il Messaggero said.

The bank’s board meets on Thursday on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

French businessman Xavier Niel has extended the expiry date of some option agreements relating to a potential stake in Telecom Italia by more than a year, a regulatory filing showed, signalling his commitment to the Italian phone group.

Enel’s offer for fibre-optic group Metroweb should arrive on Thursday, La Repubblica said. Telecom Italia values the company at 15 times EBITDA, around 820 million euros, and will tell state-lender, and controlling Metroweb shareholder, CDP its best offer by Friday along with the stake in Sparkle it is ready to give in exchange, the paper said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA (IPO-BPVS.MI)

The lender’s pro-forma phased-in CET 1 ratio as a result of the cash call amounts to around 12.8 percent as of end-2015, putting it in a position to start executing its business plan to 2020.

The bank can relaunch itself with the help of a newly-created bank rescue fund and the possibility of a change in its management, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The U.S. Transportation Department and Takata Corp confirmed on Wednesday that automakers will recall another 35 million to 40 million U.S. air bag inflators assembled by the Japanese manufacturer by 2019.

FINMECCANICA

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on May 6).

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting on Q1 results (preliminary Q1 results on April 18) followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

EI TOWERS, INWIT

The company is nearing a “concrete option” regarding international M&A, an executive told analysts on a post-results conference call, adding that the group should also finalise a deal in the radio sector in weeks.

The group also said it had no interest in buying a minority stake in tower group INWIT if there was no clear path to later get to a majority stake, adding that there was no visibility on when Telecom Italia would conclude the stake sale.

EI Towers’ first-quarter net profit rose to 12.8 million euros from 9.9 million euros a year ago.

AZIMUT

Board meeting on Q1 results.

PRIMI SUI MOTORI

Capital increase ends.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Annual general meeting, Economy Deputy Minister Enrico Zanetti attends (0800 GMT).

M&A, FERROVIE DELLO STATO, ANAS

Italy is considering merging state railway company Ferrovie dello Stato with the state highway management agency ANAS, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................