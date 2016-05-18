Italy - Factors to watch on May 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

GENERAL

“First Italy-Africa Ministerial Conference” with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Foreign Affairs Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director Jose Graziano da Silva; Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi delivers closing address in Rome (0730 GMT).

DEBT

Italy Treasury said on Tuesday it will issue new 5-year euro-area inflation-linked BTP bond maturing May 15, 2022

COMPANIES

(*) UNICREDIT

Giuseppe Vita’s position as the lender’s chairman could also be at risk in a potential reshuffle of the group’s management, La Stampa said, but added that in the first phase probably only the post of CEO Federico Ghizzoni was on the line.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

The carmaker has invested more than 1.5 billion euros in Italy in 2015, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing the balance sheet of FCA Italy.

China’s GAC, already Fiat Chrysler’s JV partner in Asia, is considering making an offer for a majority stake in FCA, Il Giornale said, citing rumours.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATIONS

INTESA SANPAOLO

It is too early to say how the battle for the control of publisher RCS MediaGroup between Cairo Communication, backed by Intesa Sanapolo, and a group of RCS shareholders, backed by Mediobanca and Investindustrial, will end, former Intesa Sanpaolo chairman Giovanni Bazoli told La Repubblica in an interview.

(*) UBI BANCA, VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI, BPER

UBI Banca is mulling a tie-up with Veneto Banca, La Repubblica said, adding also BPER could be interested in the small regional lender.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

CNH Industrial announced on Tuesday the closing of its 500 million euro notes offering.

IGD

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ’s board resolved to issue one or more unsecured and non-convertible bonds for maximum total amount of 400 million euros.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Officials speak before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee (1130 GMT).

ALITALIA

‘Alitalia Day’ “Our journey to excellence” with Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo and Etihad Airways Chairman and CEO and Alitalia Deputy Chairman James Hogan (1700 GMT).

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Savings shareholders’ meeting (1200 GMT).

