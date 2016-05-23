Italy - Factors to watch on May 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTPei and CTZ bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 26.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The lender's embattled chief executive Federico Ghizzoni might resign ahead of a board meeting set for May 24, three sources said on Friday. The bank declined to comment. (*) ATLANTIA

The motorway and airport operator is looking for investors interested in taking stakes of as much as 30 percent in its Autostrade per l'Italia and Aeroporti di Roma units, Atlantia's CEO Giovanni Castellucci told la Repubblica on Monday. The group wants to expand in urban highways and buy controlling stakes in overseas airports, the CEO said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group may be willing to offer all of its Sparkle unit in exchange for fibre network firm Metroweb, several papers said over the weekend, in a last move to try outbid a rival offer by power utility Enel.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Italy's Veneto Banca will fail to meet a profit goal set for 2018, studies by two of the banks underwriting a 1-billion euro ($1.1 billion) share issue at the regional lender showed on Friday, as marketing for the offer started.

Both UBI Banca and Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) are considering possible tie-ups with Veneto Banca ahead of its planned initial public offering. One option is for UBI and BPER to join the consortium of banks that is guaranteeing the IPO, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA (IPO-BPVS.MI)

A consortium of four U.S.-based funds is considering buying a stake in the troubled lender from the Atlante rescue fund, Il Sole 24 Ore reported at the weekend. The newspaper named the funds as Warburg Pincus, Atlas, Centerbridge and Baupost.

EXOR

The investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family has issued a $170 million non-convertible bond with final maturity May 20, 2026. The notes have been sold through a private placement to institutional investors and aim at refinancing the short-term debt of the group.

ILVA

Italy's Ilva steel plant has extended the deadline for the presentation of binding purchase offers to June 23 from May 30, sources close to the matter tell Reuters. However, the deadline for completion remains June 30, the economy ministry says. Up until now, only Italian steel group Marcegaglia has said publicly that it is working on an offer for Ilva in alliance with ArcelorMittal

(*) BANCA MARCHE, BANCA ETRURIA, CARIFE, CARICHIETI

A shortlist of possible buyers for the four rescued banks should be drawn up within 15 days, while the sale is expected to be concluded by Sept. 30, their chairman, Roberto Nicastro, told CorrierEconomia in an interview.

CAIRO

The media company said the Italian markets watchdog CONSOB had resumed a review of Cairo's all-share offer for publisher RCS MediaGroup.

ENGINEERING

MIC Bidco starts compulsory takeover offer on Engineering shares (0630 GMT); ends on June 24.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Presents 2016-2019 business plan (1400 GMT) in London.

SISAL IPO-SIS.MI

U.S. based fund Apollo is the front runner in the race to buy the Italian betting group, Il Sole 24 Ore reported at the weekend, saying it has filed a binding offer for Sisal.

KAIROS

Swiss Julius Baer aims to sell a 35 percent stake in Italian asset manager Kairos within the next 12 months, its Chief Executive Boris Collardi told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

Trade ex-dividend: ACSM-AGAM of 0.045 euro per share; Amplifon of 0.043 euro per share; Anima Holding of 0.25 euro per ordinary share; Ansaldo STS of 0.18 euro per share; Assicurazioni Generali of 0.72 euro per share; Atlantia of 0.480 euro per share as final dividend (interim dividend of 0.400 euro on Nov. 23, 2015); Azimut Holding of 0.50 euro per share; Banca Generali 1.20 euro per share; Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna of 0.10 euro per share; Banca Popolare Di Milano of 0.027 euro per share; Banca Popolare di Sondrio of 0.07 euro per share; Basic Net of 0.10 euro per share; BE of 0.01112 euro per share; Bonifiche Ferraresi of 0.065 euro per share; Brembo of 0.80 euro per share; Caltagirone 0.05 euro per share; Campari Group of 0.09 euro per share; Brunello Cucinelli of 0.13 euro per share; Buzzi Unicem of 0.075 euro per ordinary and saving shares; Cattolica Assicurazioni of 0.35 euro per share; Cementir of 0.10 euro per share; CIR of 0.044 euro per share; Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria of 0.0022 euro per share; Credito Valtellinese of 0.03 euro per share; d'Amico International Shipping of 0.025 U.S. dollars per share; DiaSorin of 0.65 euro per ordinary share; El.En. of 1.20 euros per share; Elettra Investimenti of 0.13 euro per share; Elica of 0.98 euro per share; Enervit of 0.03 euro per ordinary share; Eni of 0.40 euro per share as final dividend (interim dividend of 0.40 euro per share on Sept. 21, 2015); ERG of 1.00 euro per share of which 0.50 euro as special dividend; Ferrari NV of 0.46 euro per share; FILA of 0.09 euro per ordinary share; Gas Plus of 0.10 euro per share; Geox of 0.06 euro per share; IGD of 0.04 euro per share; IMA of 1.40 euros per share; IMMSI of 0.015 euro per ordinary share; Interpump Group of 0.19 euro per share; Intesa Sanpaolo of 0.14 euro per ordinary share and 0,151 euro per saving share; INWIT of 0.0945 euro per share; Irce of 0.03 euro per share; Luxottica of 0.89 euro per share; Marr of 0.66 euro per share; Masi Agricola of 0.09 euro per share; Mediaset of 0.02 euro per ordinay share; Moncler of 0.14 euro per share; Mondo TV of 0.04 euro per share; Parmalat of 0.017 euro per share; Rai Way of 0.1432 euro per ordinay share; Ratti of 0.10 euro per share; Sabaf of 0.48 euro per share; Salini Impregilo of 0.04 euro per ordinary share and 0.26 euro per saving share; Salvatore Ferragamo of 0.46 euro per share; Saras of 0.17 euro per share; SIAS of 0.18 euro per share as final dividend (interim dividend of 0.14 euro per share on Nov. 23, 2015); Snam of 0.25 euro per share; SOL of 0.12 euro per share; Tenaris of 0.30 U.S. dollars per share as final dividend (interim dividend of 0.15 U.S. dollars on Nov. 23, 2015); Ternienergia of 0.025 euro per share; Tesmec of 0.025 euro per share; Tod's of 2.00 euros per share; UBI Banca of 0.11 euro per ordinary share; Unipol of 0.18 euro per ordinary share; UnipolSai of 0.15 euro per ordinary share, Vianini Industria of 0.02 euro per share.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................