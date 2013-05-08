Italy - Factors to watch on May 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Board meets on Hutchison Whampoa tie-up proposal, network spin-off, Q1 results.

The company’s board is likely to put off making a decision on whether to open formal merger talks with Hutchison Whampoa , as key shareholders are divided on the issue, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

GENERALI

The insurer’s private bank BSI attracted bids below its estimated 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.5 billion) book value, four people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

PIRELLI

The world’s fifth-largest tyremaker stuck with its full-year earnings target as it expected growth in the higher-margin premium segment to underpin profitability, despite a drop in European sales.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first quarter fell 4.2 percent as lower margins on its core Italian and Spanish markets continued to take their toll.

* FINMECCANICA

Japan’s Hitachi is still interested in Finmeccanica’s Ansaldo Sts unit, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday, adding the company may also consider buying Ansaldo Breda.

* MAIRE TECNIMONT

Mair Tecnimont has signed debt rescheduling contracts with creditor banks for about 300 million euros in five years and new financing for 50 million euros, as announced on April 8.

Shareholders will meet on June 6-7 to vote on a proposed capital increase of up to 150 million euros.

SARAS

The company said it would launch from Wednesday a previously announced buy-back programme on its own shares, targeting up to 7.62 percent of its capital.

FIAT

Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo holds a press conference on Wednesday.

ITALIAN DATA, Q1 RESULTS, SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS

- Treasury announces sale of BTPs, fixed rate bonds, and CCTeu, Euribor-linked floating rate bonds, to be auctioned on May 13.

- Bank of Italy releases April data on European Central Bank’s funding to Italian banks.

- Board meetings on Q1 results: Fondiaria-SAI, Lottomatica followed by conference call (1615 GMT), Milano Assicurazioni, Prelios, Telecom Italia, Txt e-solutions, Yoox.

- Annual General Meeting (AGM) and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (EGM): Lottomatica (0900 GMT), Prelios (1300 GMT).

- Kinexia AGM- 0900 GMT.

