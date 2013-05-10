Italy - Factors to watch on May 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ITALIAN ECONOMY

Top finance officials from the Group of Seven economies will discuss ways to nurture the global economic recovery and push ahead with financial reform when they meet on Friday and Saturday, Britain’s finance minister said.

New Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta cannot afford to ease back on commitments to shoring up strained public finances if he is to revive its stagnant economy, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday. 

European Parliament President Martin Schulz meets Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 12-month BOTs, short-term bills, maturing on May 14, 2014 and 3.0 billion euros BOTs maturing on Dec. 19, 2013. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

MEDIOBANCA

Mediobanca was dragged into the red in the last quarter, hit by losses deriving from its stake in insurer Generali and shrinking margins due to the worsening Italian economy.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Rating agency Moody’s cut its debt and deposit ratings on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena by three notches on Thursday, citing pressures from Italy’s weak economy on the bank’s credit profile.

*GENERALI

French insurer Scor has emerged as the lead bidder for Generali’s U.S. life reinsurance business in a deal that could be announced shortly, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The insurer rebounded from a quarterly loss at end-2012 to deliver a better than expected net profit in the first three months of the year, a sign the restructuring pushed through by Chief Executive Mario Greco is bearing fruit.

UNIPOL

The insurer, which is slated to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI, said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit before minorities was 135 million euros ($177 million) from a restated 88 million euros a year ago.

ENI

Oil major Eni took a step towards offloading its gas transport company Snam on Thursday when it sold a stake for 1.45 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in one of Europe’s biggest equity sales of the year.

Eni holds AGM at 0800 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA

A proposed spin-off of Telecom Italia’s domestic phone lines, its most valuable asset, that could open up the network to rivals would take time to execute, its chairman said.

The company wants to sell the last tranche of a series of real estate assets it is looking to raise 1.5 billion euros from, MF said.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Italian cashmere goods maker Brunello Cucinelli forecast double-digit growth internationally in 2013 despite the recession in its domestic market reducing consumption of luxury goods.

Board meetings on Q1 results: Aeffe followed by conference call, ASTM, Atlantia, Bonifiche Ferraresi, Buzzi Unicem, DiaSorin, Exor, Landi Renzo, Marr, Nice followed by conference call, Parmalat, Pininfarina, Poligrafica San Faustino, Retelit, SIAS-Societa Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi , Tesmec, UniCredit followed by conference call (1300 GMT) and news conference with CEO Federico Ghizzoni (1430 GMT), Zucchi.

