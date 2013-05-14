Italy - Factors to watch on May 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italian prosecutors called on Monday for a six-year jail sentence and a lifetime ban on holding public office for centre-right leader and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is charged with abuse of office and paying for sex with a minor.

former European Central Bank board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said on Monday Italy’s new government should take a bold but unpopular step of asking for international financial aid to reform its banks and its economy for the long term.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases final CPI and HICP data for April

Bank of Italy releases March data on public finance, state borrowing and debt

COMPANIES:

*ERG

The Italian energy group said on Tuesday its first-quarter core earnings rose 55 percent boosted by extra wind power capacity.

*UBI BANCA

Italy’s fifth-largest bank by branches said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit fell 75 percent to 26.5 million euros ($34.4 million) from a year ago, reflecting an increase in the cost of credit while net interest and financial income fell.

*CARIGE

The small lender nearly doubled the amount of writedowns on its loan portfolio in the first quarter of the year to take into account of a deteriorating economic context in home turf, but managed to increase its net profit.

*FIAT, FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Some European plants of carmaker Fiat and truck producer Fiat Industrial are experiencing delays and stop in production bacause of delays in supply of plastic parts coming from Selmat Group, Fiat said in a statement.

IMPREGILO

The builder said on Monday its board had made a preliminary assessment of merger plans with smaller peer Salini and named advisors for the deal.

ACEA

The regional utility said on Monday core earningsrose 12.5 percent to 177.7 million euros in the first quarter, helped by higher service sales and cost cuts.

GAS PRICES

Italy’s energy regulator said on Monday that starting Oct. 1 retail gas prices would be linked wholly to spot market prices, as it introduced a reform which could cut consumer gas bills by around 7 percent by end year.

COMPANIES RELEASING Q1 RESULTS:

AUTOGRILL

POPOLARE DI MILANO

BANCO POPOLARE

FINMECCANICA

INTESA SANPAOLO

IREN

MEDIASET

MONDADORI

RCS MEDIAGROUP

TOD‘S

TERNA

