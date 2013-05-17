Italy - Factors to watch on May 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Cabinet expected to meet on state subsidies for idled workers and property tax (0900 GMT).

ITALIAN DEBT

Italian bonds are set to fare better than Spanish debt in coming months as concern about a damaging power vacuum in Rome ebbs and the risk of a credit rating cut looms larger for Spain.

FIAT

Italian carmaker Fiat said on Thursday the idea of moving the group’s legal headquarters to the U.S. is not on the agenda.

* CARIGE

Infrastructure fund F2i is interested in Carige’s stake in motorway Autostrada dei Fiori, Il Sole 24 Ore said, as the mid-tier lender seeks to sell a series of assets to help its capital position. Fund groups Anima, Arca and Azimut are eying Carige’s asset management unit while Munich Re, Axa, Allianz, Zurich and Cattolica could be interested in its insurance division.

* PIRELLI, CAMFIN

The lawyers of Pirelli head Marco Tronchetti Provera and the Malacalza family are due to meet on May 22 to find a compromise to an ongoing dispute, Il Messaggero said. The solution could see Malacalza taking a 25 percent stake in Pirelli holding Camfin, it said.

* ATLANTIA

An offer of 93.6 million euros from US investors has emerged for the broadcasting towers held by Atlantia’s TowerCo, weekly Il Mondo said.

* MEDIASET, EI Towers

US investors, including Rothschild, have presented an offer for the mobile telephone antennae of Mediaset subsidiary EI Towers, weekly Il Mondo said.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

Giampiero Pesenti is mulling resigning as president of the controlling shareholder pact, several papers said.

BARILLA

Falling sales in crisis-hit Italy and shrinking margins on the back of higher commodities prices dragged net profit down 21.1 percent in 2012 at Barilla, the world’s biggest pasta maker.

STEEL INDUSTRY

Italy’s steel industry has asked the European Commission to impose an environmental export duty on scrap, a key steelmaking ingredient, the head of Italian steel body Federacciai said on Thursday, aiming to rebalance an unfair situation

MARZOTTO

Members of Italy’s Marzotto family and board members at the eponymous fashion and textile group have made a 56 million euro ($72 million) tax payment after an investigation by Italian prosecutors. [DI:nL6N0DX38V]

For more details on today’s events please see the full agenda, available in Italian.

