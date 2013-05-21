FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy - Factors to watch on May 21
May 21, 2013 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

Italy - Factors to watch on May 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* TELECOM ITALIA

Franco Bernabe, the chairman of Telecom Italia, met Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Monday to discuss plans to spin off the group’s domestic fixed-line network, a source familiar with the situation said late on Monday.

Negotiations for a possible tie-up between the telecoms group and Hutchison Whampoa are stalling, La Repubblica said on Tuesday in an unsourced report. It said shareholders in holding Telco have not received a formal proposal and have not decided what to do yet. The newspaper also said Hutchinson had approached Wind for a tie-up in Italy, but saw its offer rejected.

SAFILO

The group has entered a 10-year licencing agreement with France’s Essilor

ATLANTIA

The motorway operator is close to selling its transmission towers to U.S. investors for almost 100 million euros, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

For more details on today’s events please see the full agenda in Italian.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
