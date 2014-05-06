Italy - Factors to watch on May 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases April service Pmi data (0743 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Board meeting on Q1 results and starts presentation of 2014-2018 business plan in the U.S.; ends on May 7.

The group plans to invest as much as 4-5 billion euros in six new Alfa Romeo models, the Financial Times reported, citing sources with knowledge of the group’s five-year strategic plan. Apart from plans already announced, the carmaker also targets almost doubling margins in North America to about 8 percent and plans to develop new small cars and vans in Europe, it added.

FINMECCANICA

Its train making unit AnsaldoBreda has won a 100 million euro contract to buid 7 regional trains for Ferrovie Nord, the group said in a statement on Monday.

BANCA GENERALI

Total net inflows stood at 1.020 billion euros in the first four months of 2014 after another month of growth, the company said in a statement on Monday.

GAS MARKET

Italy could increase gas imports from Algeria, Libya and the Netherlands to counter any disruption of supplies from Russia, Deputy Industry Minister Claudio De Vincenti said on Monday as G7 energy ministers gathered in Rome.

Board meetings on Q1 results: ANSALDO STS, POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA, FINMECCANICA, RECORDATI , SNAM

AGRONOMIA

Salads producer company debuts on AIM segment.

