Italy - Factors to watch on May 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi due to start community service at an old people’s home near Milan to serve a tax fraud sentence.

ECONOMY

ISTAT, March industrial output data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on bank deposits and March statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

PRYSMIAN

The world’s biggest cable maker said it could not rule out further losses due to technical problems at its Western Link high-voltage project in Britain, which hurt first-quarter results and its 2014 guidance.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The tractor and trucks maker CNH Industrial expects operating profit of its industrial activities to rise by more than 1.6 times to $3.4 billion in 2018, boosted by new product launches and expansion in emerging markets.

* JP Morgan raises target price to $11.50 from $11; rating underweight

FIAT CHRYSLER

The headquarters of the newly merged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) group will be moved to London, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne clarified on Thursday, cementing a politically sensitive shift away from Italy, Fiat’s home for the past 115 years.

If Fiat Chrysler Automobiles wants to become a significant force in Asia, it needs to succeed in China. But its track record so far in the world’s largest automobile market raises doubts about its ability to deliver on growth promises, analysts say.

MEDIOBANCA

The investment bank confirmed a core capital target at the end of the current fiscal year “well above” 10 percent, Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told analysts on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Its unit TIM Participaçoes SA, Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, on Thursday posted a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit from a year earlier to 372 million reais($168 million), according to a securities filing.

An Italian court on Thursday rejected the company’s appeal against a fine by the country’s antitrust authority for abusing its dominant market position as owner and manager of the country’s fixed-line telephone network. Telecom Italia said it would appeal against the ruling.

ALITALIA, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

The Italian government has given the banks which are creditors of Alitalia, and Intesa Sanpaolo in particular, until Monday to find a common position on the airline’s debt so that a deal with Etihad can be reached, Il Messaggero said on Friday.

ITALCEMENTI

The cement maker said its core earnings in the first quarter rose 8 percent on the year as an economic recovery in Europe and Asia offset a weak performance in North America due to bad weather.

Holds conference call on Q1 results (1330 GMT).

* ENI

Bernstein raises price target to 22 euros from 21 euros; rating outperform

* YOOX SPA

Citigroup cuts price target to 30 euros from 37 euros; rating buy

* GTECH

Exane BNP Paribas cuts to neutral from outperform; cuts price target by 6 pct to 23.5 euros; Socgen cuts price target to 29 euros from 30.1 euros; rating buy

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Reverse stock split ends (one new ordinary share for one hundred shares owned).

DMAIL

The company said in a statement late on Thursday it had reached an agreement to restructure its debts with banks.

BUZZI UNICEM

Saving shareholders’ meeting (1430 GMT), annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

ATLANTIA

Holds board meeting on Q1 results.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Holds board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

DIASORIN

Holds board meeting on Q1 results.

