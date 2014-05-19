Italy - Factors to watch on May 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Luxury goods companies association Altagamma presents reports (0830 GMT).

The Italian government will introduce a series of measures in the next few weeks to help boost corporate investment and lower costs for business, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in an interview published on Sunday.

Next week’s European parliamentary elections have turned into a showdown between Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and the anti-establishment movement of comic Beppe Grillo that could decide the future of the government.

ECONOMY

Moody’s holds briefing on “Italian Structured Finance” (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Antonella Mansi, the woman widely credited with turning around the finances of Italy’s Monte dei Paschi foundation, an influential charity with connections to local politicians, will step down when her mandate expires in June, Il Sole 24 Ore quoted her as saying on Sunday. * Mansi reiterated in interviews with la Repubblica and Corriere della Sera on Monday she did not plan to stay on at the foundation.

IDEA CAPITAL FUNDS/BANKS

Italian fund manager Idea Capital Funds SGR is working on a project to create two vehicles that would pool and manage bad loans of some medium-sized Italian banks, Milano Finanza said on Saturday.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Double-digit growth in the luxury leather group’s North American sales by the end of the year is not an “unreasonable target”, the MF said on Saturday, citing CEO Michele Norsa. Norsa also said that the group’s biggest worry was the strength of the euro, the paper said.

VENETO BANCA

Italy’s Veneto Banca will consider merger opportunities only after an ongoing asset quality review by the European Central Bank, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore cited Chairman Francesco Favotto as saying.

UBI

Italian market regulator Consob has contested the corporate governance report of Italy’s fifth-biggest bank Unione di Banche Italiane, a company spokesman said on Friday.

A2A

Luca Valerio Camerano is seen as the likely candidate to become the new chief executive of the regional utility, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. * Corriere della Sera reported on Monday the cities of Milan and Brescia, the two key shareholders in the utility, have agreed to name Valerio Camerano as chief executive and will submit their slate of board candidates by 1430 GMT.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Discretionary conversion of saving shares category A and saving shares category B into ordinary shares starts; ends on June 6.

* PIRELLI, ROSNEFT

The key shareholders in the tyre maker said on Sunday that talks continued with Rosneft to finalise a deal set to give the Russian oil major control over a 13 percent indirect stake in Pirelli.

ENI, FINMECCANICA, ENEL, TERNA

The outgoing managers of the four state-controlled firms will receive payouts totaling 23 million euros, various papers said on Saturday. Finmeccanica’s Alessandro Pansa would get 5.45 million euros, Terna’s Flavio Cattaneo 2.4 million euros, Enel’s Fulvio Conti 7 million, while 8 million euros would go to Eni’s Paolo Scaroni.

* FRENDY ENERGY

The hydroelectric company said on Monday it had bought 51 percent of Idroblu using the shares it had repurchased on the market.

* BEST UNION

The Italian ticketing company has offered to buy French rival IREC, Bologna-based Best Union said on Monday without disclosing the price tag of the offer. IREC had a 2013 EBITDA of 1.04 million euros.

GOOGLE, APPLE, AMAZON, GAMELOFT

U.S. tech giants Apple, Google and Amazon and French game developer Gameloft re under investigation in Italy for alleged unfair commercial practices, the country’s antitrust and competition authority said.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO

Michele Elia could become the new chief executive of the railways group, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report on Saturday.

ALITALIA

Italy’s Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi expects “good news” in the next stage of tie-up talks between loss-making airline Alitalia and Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways, Il Messaggero said on Saturday, without giving any details.

The next response from Etihad Airways regarding a potential investment in Alitalia is expected before European parliamentary elections on May 25, the MF said in an unsourced report on Saturday. * Etihad Airways’ verdict on a potential investment in loss-making Alitalia is expected by Tuesday, Il Messaggero said on Monday, citing sources close to the dossier. Both the government and unions are confident a deal can be struck. Undersecretary in the prime minister’s office, Graziano Delrio expects a definite offer by June, the paper added, while a source within Alitalia was quoted as saying that the “marriage is a step away”.

Ex-dividend: ANSALDO STS 0.16 euro per share; ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 0.45 euro per share; ATLANTIA 0.391 per share as final dividend (interim of 0.355 euro per share on Dec. 23, 2013)

