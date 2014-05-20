Italy - Factors to watch on May 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Italy will hold a debt swap operation on May 21, offering a BTP maturing in 2018 and buying back up to five bonds from the market expiring in 2015 and 2017, the Treasury said on Monday.

Yields on the euro zone’s higher-risk bonds rose on Monday, as investors took profits on recent price gains before potentially destabilising European elections.

COMPANIES * INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender has reached a tentative agreement with two shareholder foundations of Banca del Monte di Parma to raise its stake in the smaller bank to 100 percent, Il Messaggero said on Tuesday. Intesa would need to spend around 57 million euros for the foundations’ stakes.

ENI

The oil and gas group said on Monday production in Libya continued in line with the first quarter of 2014 and it had not started evacuating workers from the North African country.

FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica is among three leading European defence companies to have jointly presented plans to governments aimed at creating an unmanned drone to reduce Europe’s reliance on U.S. and Israeli technology.

* ITALCEMENTI

Italian cement maker Italcementi said on Tuesday it had fixed the price in a takeover bid for the shares in its French unit Ciments Francais that it does not yet own at 79.5 euros ($110) per share.

* FIAT-CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler needs to sell 1.3 million cars in Europe per year, some 250,000 cars more than last year, to return to profit in the region, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday, citing financial director Richard Palmer.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Some foreign and Italian investors in Monte dei Paschi di Siena are considering setting up a pact in order to appoint the future chairman and CEO of the Tuscan bank, Il Giornale said citing rumours from the city of Siena where the bank is based.

ALITALIA, UNIPOL

The Italian insurer would sell its 0.3 percent stake in Alitalia if it were asked to do so as part of ongoing talks with Abu Dhabi airline Etihad about investing in the Italian carrier, its chief executive said on Monday.

Etihad Airways’ response to Alitalia regarding a possible investment in the loss-making Italian airline could arrive by Thursday, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, UNIPOL, CAIRO COMMUNICATIONS

Asked on Monday whether the Unipol group’s 5.5 stake in the media company was for sale, Unipol Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri said: “The stake remains as it is.”

Cimbri also said he had heard nothing about suggestions of a tie-up between RCS and Cairo Communications.

A2A

The mayors of Milan and Brescia, the major shareholders of the regional utility, have proposed Luca Valerio Camerano to become the company’s new chief executive and Giovanni Valotti its chairman.

VENETO BANCA

Veneto Banca’s management met the Bank of Italy’s director general and head of supervision on Monday to discuss governance and a project to strengthen its capital base, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on capital increase (0730 GMT).

ENERGY LAB

Debuts on AIM segment.

CAPE LIVE

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1200 GMT).

VRWAY

Board meeting on FY results.

