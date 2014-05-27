Italy - Factors to watch on May 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi promised on Monday to push economic and institutional reforms in Rome and promote his pro-growth agenda in Brussels after securing an emphatic victory in elections for the European parliament at the weekend.

Italy-Slovenia ministerial meeting, followed by news conference (1615 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros third tranche CTZ bonds maturing on April 29, 2016 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros 15th tranche BTPEI bonds maturing on Sept. 15, 2018, at 1.7 percent annual coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

The Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 5.75 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) and up to 1.75 billion euros of floating rate bonds linked to 6-month Euribor (CCTEUs) at its regular end-month auction on May 29.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy’s third-biggest lender is aiming to launch a planned 5 billion euro share sale on June 9, several sources familiar with the situation said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Athena Capital said on Monday its stake in Banca Popolare di Milano had fallen following a 497 million euro share sale by the Italian bank, and it would not invest any more money in BPM unless it implemented reforms.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank by assets said on Monday it would launch a partial buyback of senior notes with a nominal value of up to 2.5 billion euros.

INTESA SANPAOLO, NH HOTELES

Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it agreed to sell a stake in Spain’s NH Hoteles for 132.7 million euros, through a share sale and purchase agreement with China’s HNA Group.

A committee has been set up to study the merger of the group’s units Banca Fideuram, Fideuram Investimenti and Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Mediobanca wants to leave Telco, the vehicle that controls Telecom, in June, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing Mediobanca and Telecom board member Tarak Ben Ammar.

* PARMALAT

An appeals court dismissed a request by prosecutors that Parmalat board members Antonio Sala and Gabriella Chersicla should be dismissed, Parmalat said on Tuesday.

SAFILO

Moody’s upgraded its credit rating on the Italian eyewear maker on Monday.

BANCO POPOLARE, CREDITO BERGAMASCO

The deed of merger between Banco Popolare and Credito Bergamasco was signed on Monday, the banks said in a statement.

AMBIENTHESIS

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

SCREEN SERVICE holds board meeting.

SINTESI

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0730 GMT).

FCA Group, JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

FCA Group and Fiom metalworkers’ union hold meeting on new investment plan with Fiom Secretary General Maurizio Landini (0830 GMT).

Conference in memory of Umberto Agnelli, with FCA-Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne, Juventus Football Club Chairman Andrea Agnelli (0900 GMT).

British Business and Energy Minister Michael Fallon attends news conference organised by Lombardy region industrialists’ body Assolombarda to present “The Italian Code of Responsible Payments” (0945 GMT).

PIRELLI, BREMBO

Conference on “R&D in Accelerated Processes. Pirelli and Formula 1” with Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera and Brembo Chairman Alberto Bombassei (0800 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting: ITALMOBILIARE (0830 GMT), TERNA (0900 GMT).

Board meeting on 2013 FY results and 2014 Q1 results: AEDES , NOVA RE.

Board meetings on Q1 results: GALA, SOFTEC .

