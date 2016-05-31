Italy - Factors to watch on May 31

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April unemployment rate (0800 GMT); May flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and final Q1 GDP data (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco presents annual report in Rome (0830 GMT).

Cabinet meeting (1500 GMT), expected law decree on assignation of 29,7 percent of Poste Italiane.

COMPANIES

VENETO BANCA * The bank is expected to issue a statement with the price of its upcoming 1 billion euro IPO on Tuesday. Several newspapers said the price range will be 0.1-0.5 euros. Il Messaggero said the price range will be 0.1-1.0 euros and Consob should approve the IPO prospectus on Tuesday. According to Corriere della Sera, it will be very hard for the consortium of underwriting banks to sell 25 percent of the cash call to investors, meaning the bank may fail to list.

Bailout fund Atlante has signed a sub-underwriting agreement to backstop the IPO, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FINMECCANICA

Italian defence company Leonardo Finmeccanica has threatened to reassess its business in India, a few days after New Delhi said it would blacklist the company over the alleged payment of bribes to win a large helicopter contract.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The carmaker announced on Monday completion of the sale of RCS MediaGroup shares by intermediaries on behalf of Fiat shareholders that did not timely make arrangements to receive shares in the publisher.

BANCA CARIGE

Banca Carige said on Monday its board had approved the guidelines for it 2016-2019 plan, adding they would be sent to the European Central Bank and developed in the bank’s new Business Plan by June 30.

MEDIOBANCA

Italy market regulator Consob has carried out an inspection at investment bank Mediobanca with tax police over a bid launched on publisher RCS MediaGroup, a source close to the lender said on Monday.

PININFARINA

The agreement for the transfer of a 76 percent stake in Pininfarina to India’s Mahindra was completed on Monday.

ANIMA

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

