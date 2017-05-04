Italy - Factors to watch on May 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Markit releases April service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group reported on Wednesday a 16 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings to 1.99 billion euros.

Separately, the company said it had voluntarily decided to extend the scope of related-party transactions to include companies that are members of the Vivendi group and executives in charge of the media company.

The company holds its annual general meeting on Thursday.

(*) Vivendi has decided to confirm Chairman Giuseppe Recchi in his job for the time being, Corriere della Sera reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

(*) Recchi could become deputy chairman were he to lose his current position, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) SNAM

The Italian gas grid company stuck to its targets for the year on Thursday after operating profits in the first three months rose 6.6 percent to beat consensus.

LEONARDO

The company said Q1 earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation rose 14 percent from the previous year to 187 million euros.

Q1 results conference call (0700 GMT).

YOOX-NET-A-PORTER

The Italian online fashion retailer posted a 15.4 percent rise in first-quarter sales at current exchange rates, driven by revenue growth at its flagship stores.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on Q1 results.

(*) A green light from European authorities to the Tuscan bank's bailout plan is expected in a matter of weeks, MF reported.

(*) ATLANTIA

Around 30 banks have submitted a proposal for the financing Atlantia is seeking to raise for the Abertis deal and the group is also considering issuing a multi-billion euro bond, MF reported. The paper said Atlantia may sell a further stake in its ASPI unit or receive an extraordinary dividend from it.

(*) JUVENTUS

Striker Gonzalo Higuain scored a goal in each half to give the Italian side a 2-0 win at Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

(*) RISANAMENTO

The construction group said on Thursday it had cut its first-quarter loss to 4.5 million euros from 6.8 million euros a year earlier.

(*) BANKS

The outcome of talks with European competition authorities over a state bailout requested by Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will be delayed by a couple of weeks as the two regional banks were asked to work further on their merger plan and incorporate the impact of first-quarter results, Il Messaggero reported.

(*) MEDIASET

Italy's biggest private broadcaster is preparing to inject fresh capital into its loss-making Premium unit before the end of the year, MF reported.

ENEL

Annual general meeting (1200 GMT).

AZIMUT HOLDING

Board meeting on Q1 results.

FERRARI

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

MONCLER

Board meeting on Q1 revenues results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

RECORDATI

Board meeting on Q1 revenues results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

