Italy - Factors to watch on May 8

ECONOMY

Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday confirmed Italy's sovereign debt ratings at "BBB-" with a stable outlook saying it expected Rome to continue to pursue structural reforms and keep a stable debt-to-GDP ratio.

Bank of Italy releases April data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6.5 billion euros in 12-month BOT bills at auction on May 10.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 11.

COMPANIES

TOD'S

The Italian luxury goods company said it may struggle to meet market expectations for earnings this year after a bigger than forecast 4.4 percent drop in first-quarter revenue, driven by shrinking Italian and U.S. sales.

CFO Emilio Macellari told analysts he expected "flattish" like-for-like sales in the full year.

Exane BNP Paribas has cut its rating on the stock to "underperform" from "neutral".

VENETO BANCA, BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza are working to conclude the sale of their combined 40 percent stake in asset manager Arca in coming weeks, at the latest by June, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that the buyers would likely be BPER Banca and Popolare di Sondrio, which already hold large stakes in Arca.

The paper added that the two Veneto banks are hoping to secure a green light from the European Commission to their state aid request before the summer.

ENEL, TERNA

Italy's competition watchdog said on Friday it had closed a probe into Enel for alleged market abuse on the country's dispatching market after the Italian utility committed to forego income from power sales to power grid operator Terna.

BPER BANCA, UNIPOL GROUP, UNIPOLSAI

Italian insurer UnipolSai Assicurazioni has almost doubled its stake in BPER Banca and is considering a deal to combine the small lender with Unipol Group's banking unit, La Repubblica reported on Saturday.

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

Among the concessions offered by Vivendi to the European Commission, which is set to rule over the French group's sway at Telecom Italia, is the sale of some assets in its media and TV division, Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

Vivendi had not filed its notification over its role at Telecom Italia to the European Commission preemptively, but was solicited to do so, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

The paper, citing legal sources within Vivendi, added that the French group did not put forward its CEO as Telecom Italia's chairman because it does not have the right to do so until it receives EU clearance over its sway at the Italian phone group.

ATLANTIA, ABERTIS

By the end of this week, Italian motorway group Atlantia should be able to present a binding cash and share bid for Spanish peer Abertis that would be seen as friendly and would be supported by Abertis' management and its main shareholder Caixa, la Repubblica said in an unsourced report on Sunday.

(*) If the Abertis deal, which could be launched within the next 10 days, were not successful, Atlantia would continue to pursue international growth and is in talks with the Moscow airport for a concession, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza reported on Monday.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Chief Executive Federico Marchetti told Corriere della Sera's L'Economia in an interview that he is thinking about succession plans and will step aside when he finds someone in the company able to generate more value than him. Marchetti did not rule out he might further cut his 6 percent share in YNAP.

(*) ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Candidates to replace General Manager Alberto Minali after he left the insurer include Frederic de Courtois, Giovanni Liverani and Luciano Cirinà, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza reported. The paper said de Courtois may have the best profile but it quoted sources close to the shareholders as saying they preferred the successor to be Italian.

ALITALIA, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

Alitalia, which asked to be put under special administration on Tuesday, had debts of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) as of the end of February, Italy's government said on Saturday. Both Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit are among the airline's shareholders and creditors.

If there is an industrial project that would give Alitalia a real chance to return to profitability, Intesa Sanpaolo will consider further supporting the airline, especially given the huge number of jobs at stake, the bank's CEO Carlo Messina told Corriere della Sera in an interview.

(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering group said it had won contracts worth $175 million.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Chief Executive Carlo Messina said it was reasonable to expect a pick-up in interest rates which would have a significant impact on the bank's accounts, adding that any increase of 100 basis points would boost net interest income by 1 billion euros, according to an interview with Corriere della Sera.

CAMPARI GROUP

Stock split starts.

CARRARO

Capital increase starts; ends on May 26.

FIRST CAPITAL

Stock split starts.

BEST UNION

Time for Ticket SRL starts full mandatory takeover bid on Best Union shares (0630 GMT), ends on June 9.

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

BANCO DI SARDEGNA

Board meeting on Q1 results.

PARMALAT

Board meeting on Q1 revenue results.

IPO, PIRELLI

Bookrunners for the tyremaker's pending initial public offering are likely to include BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca, UniCredit and HSBC, MF said on Saturday. The company may seek a free float of at least 30 percent through the IPO, the paper added.

Trade ex-dividend: ASCOPIAVE of 0.18 euro per share; BANCA PROFILO of 0.001 euro per share; BEGHELLI of 0.020 euro per share; BIESSE of 0.36 euro per share; BOERO BARTOLOMEO of 0.13 euro per share; CAD IT of 0.20 euro per share; CEMBRE of 0.70 euro per share; DATALOGIC of 0.30 euro per share; ESPRINET of 0.135 euro per share; GPI of 0.30 euro per share; GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE of 0.23 euro per share; INIZIATIVE BRESCIANE of 0.60 euro per share; ITALIAONLINE of 90.962 euros per saving share as preferred dividend and of 0.692 euro per ordinary and saving share as special dividend; ITALMOBILIARE of 1.00 euro per share; LEONE FILM GROUP of 0.09 euro per share; LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP of 0.05 euro per share; PITECO of 0.15 euro per share; RENO DE MEDICI of 0.00265 euro per ordinary share and of 0.0245 euro per saving share, this last as preferred dividend; REPLY of 1.15 euro per share; TBS GROUP of 0.012 euro per share; TOSCANA AEROPORTI of 0.498 euro per share; VALSOIA of 0.33 euro per share; VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI of 0.21 euro per share; ZIGNAGO VETRO of 0.252 euro per share.

