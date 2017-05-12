The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
Bari, G7 Finance summit continues, ends on May 13.
DEBT
Economy Ministry sets guaranteed minimum real coupon on new
'BTP Italia' retail linker bond due in May 2023.
COMPANIES
ITALIAN BANKS
Italy's economy minister sought to reassure his U.S.
counterpart about the state of Italian banks on Thursday,
telling him he expected lenders' bad loans on their books to
fall "quite rapidly", an Italian official said.
ATLANTIA
The infrastructure group is expected to discuss a potential
takeover bid on Spain's Abertis at today's board
meeting. The board meeting is also expected to approve Q1
results.
(*) Atlantia will offer 16-17 euros per share for Abertis in an
offer that will be about 76 percent cash, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
The Benetton family will see its stake in the new group cut to
24 percent while Caixa will have around 15 percent. Bank funding
will be 11.5 billion euro split in 3 tranches. The banking pool
is growing and currently includes around 15 lenders.
(*) After two days of talks in Spain, Atlantia's management is
expected to tell the company's board on Friday the result of the
negotiations with la Caixa and formalise an offer for Abertis,
said la Repubblica in an unsourced report.
BANCO BPM
The bank said on Thursday it would only pay 14.57 million
euros to investors who have opted out from merger.
Banco BPM CEO told an analyst call that he would be happy to
renew bancassurance partnership with Unipol.
Banco BPM CEO told an analyst call that he expected to wrap
up 720 million euro "Project Rainbow" non-performing loan sale
by the end of June.
The bank net profit came in at 117 million euros in the
first quarter, compared with average forecast of 55 million
euros in analyst consensus compiled by the lender.
ENEL
(*) Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI confirmed its full-year
targets on Thursday after first-quarter core earnings fell 2.6
percent partly due to lower margins in its Spanish business.
The Italian utility Enel said on Thursday it was confident
that a probe opened by the Italian antitrust into alleged
anti-competitive practices in electricity sales will show no
wrongdoing.
ENI
Eni CEO said on Thursday the group's retail gas unit is not
for sale.
Descalzi also said the group was not asked to invest in
carrier Alitalia
FINCANTIERI
The Italian shipbuilder said on Thursday it
expected 2017 results to be consistent with business plan
targets.
Conference call on Q1 results (0700 GMT).
LUXOTTICA
Essilor shareholders approved on Thursday the combination
between Essilor and Luxottica.
TELECOM ITALIA
French media company Vivendi confirmed its outlook on
Thursday and reiterated the desire to create value for Telecom
Italia.
CREDITO EMILIANO
The bank said on Thursday its Q1 net profit came at 49
million euros.
ERG
(*)The group reported a rise in first quarter net profit to 65
million euros and reveneus at 302.6 million euros.
Conference call (1000 GMT).
PININFARINA
Annual general meeting (0930 GMT) and board meeting on Q1
results.
ACSM AGAM
Board meeting on Q1 results.
AS ROMA
Board meeting on Q3 results.
BUZZI UNICEM
Board meeting on Q1 results, annual and extraordinary
shareholders' meetings (0830 GMT) and savings shareholders'
meeting (1430 GMT).
