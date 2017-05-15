Italy - Factors to watch on May 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Group of Seven financial chiefs said they had no idea who was behind the international cyber attack that affected almost 100 countries on Friday but pledged to redouble their efforts to make cyberspace more secure.

The United States said on Saturday the world's other rich economies were getting used to the policy plans of President Donald Trump, but Europe and Japan showed they remained worried about Washington's shift.

Former prime minister and ruling Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi said in an interview with Il Foglio on Saturday he "could not wait" for an investigative committee to start looking into the role of "so-called competent institutions" in the failure of four small savings banks in 2015.

Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco, whose institution has a supervisory role in the Italian banking system, declined to comment specifically on Renzi's statements.

Visco said, "Everything I read in the newspapers about the Bank of Italy is either false or groundless."

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Milan, ECB Supervisory board member Ignazio Angeloni attends conference organised by Adam Smith Society on "Regulatory vs Business? Banks and Growth in Europe" (1515 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury starts offer of new May 2023 'BTP Italia' inflation-linked bond reserved to retail investors; ends on May 17 barring early closure.

COMPANIES

(*) ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group has launched a cash-and-share offer on Abertis on Monday, in a deal that values the Spanish rival at 16.34 billion euros ($18 billion).

Atlantia said on Friday its toll-road unit Autostrade per l'Italia had been placed under investigation by prosecutors in central Italy after a motorway bridge collapsed earlier this year killing two people.

MEDIASET

Top shareholder Fininvest, the investment holding of the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, has raised its holding in the broadcaster to 39.53 percent of the company's share capital and 41.09 percent of its voting rights.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank's asset management unit Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking is not looking at any M&A activity, the unit's CEO Paolo Molesini told La Repubblica on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Vivendi has offered to sell a Telecom Italia unit but may have to make more concessions to EU antitrust regulators to gain control of the company after rivals complained, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

BANCA CARIGE

Banca Carige has picked Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs as advisers for an upcoming capital increase and planned bad debt sales, it said in a statement on Friday.

BANCO BPM

The bank wants to stabilise its share price by attracting "more long-term shareholders and fewer opportunists", and will start working on that after the end of the second quarter, Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

He said the bank's growth prospects have not been damaged by weaker than expected growth in Italy's economy. Asked whether the bank could pay a dividend on 2017 earnings, he said: "Everything will depend on how good profits are, and the first quarter gives us reason to hope."

GENERALI

The insurer has appointed Jean-Laurent Granier new CEO of Generali France as of June 1.

(*) RECORDATI

The company is looking to make a few acquisitions in Europe by 2019 to boost revenues by an additional 100 million euros, Chief Executive Andrea Recordati told Corriere della Sera's L'Economia insert in an interview published on Monday.

(*) M&A, ALITALIA

Investors willing to buy parts or all of loss-making airline Alitalia will be able to tender for the company on a stand-alone basis or as part of a pool of companies, Il Messaggero said, citing a copy of the call for bids that is expected to be published by the commissioners running the company later this week.

ITALMOBILIARE starts share split.

TREVI GROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results and annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

A2A

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Board meeting on Q1 results.

IPO, INDEL B

Italy fridge maker Indel B ends IPO (started on May 4).

M&A, AC MILAN

U.S. private equity fund Elliott has a potential right to take over Italian soccer club AC Milan if loans it gave to the club's new Chinese owners go into default, according to a source and the club's unpublished 2016 accounts.

Trade ex-dividend: ASTALDI of 0.20 euro per share; BANCA FINNAT of 0.010 euro per share; BANCO DI SARDEGNA of 0.53 euro per saving share; of 0.35 euro per preferred share; of 0.32 euro per ordinary share; Caleffi of 0.02 euro per share; CREDITO EMILIANO of 0.15 euro per share; DEA CAPITAL of 0.12 euro per share; FALCK RENEWABLES of 0.049 euro per share; INTERPUMP GROUP of 0.20 euro per share; MASSIMO ZANETTI of 0.15 euro per ordinary share; PRIMA INDUSTRIE of 0.30 euro per share; ROSETTI MARINO of 0.30 euro per share; TECHNOGYM of 0.065 euro per ordinary share; TXT E-SOLUTIONS of 0.30 euro per share.

