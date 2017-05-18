Italy - Factors to watch on May 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Treasury offers new 'BTP Italia' bond due May 2023 to institutional investors (morning).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV over excess diesel emissions as early as this week if no agreement is reached with the Italian-American automaker, two sources briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The EU Commission's Directorate General for Competition is expected to give a green light next week to the Tuscan bank's restructuring plan, paving the way for the Commission to give it a final approval by mid-June, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The paper added bank rescue fund Atlante was expected to submit in coming hours a non-binding bid to buy the majority of the mezzanine and junior tranches of Monte dei Paschi's bad loan securitisation. Atlante may bring onboard another investor, which could be Fortress or Credito Fondiario, it said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

Italian regional lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca may need to raise capital privately to cover loan losses to win European Union approval for a state bailout they have requested, six sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told Italian daily La Stampa rescue talks over the two Veneto-based banks were not easy or very advanced but things were progressing as all parties involved had a constructive approach.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Belgian insurer Ageas and private equity Cinven are among those interested in Generali's Dutch business, MF said. The paper cited Dutch media as saying Vivat and ASR Verzekeringen are also in the running. The sale, which Generali wants to complete by year end, will raise at least 1 billion euros, MF said. (*) TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

Vivendi is studying the option of transferring 19 percent of its stake in Mediaset to a trust to meet demands from the communications regulator that it sells down to 10 percent its stake in either the broadcaster or Telecom Italia, Il Messaggero said.

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility said it had won 540 megawatts of wind power capacity in Spain in an auction and would invest about 600 million euros in building the plants.

ENI

The head of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) is determined to fend off an attempt by the U.N.-backed government to appropriate energy sector powers, and says settling a related dispute with Germany's Wintershall is a "top priority".

ALITALIA

Alitalia went on the auction block on Wednesday, as Italy kicked off the process of finding a buyer to save the money-losing flag carrier.

JUVENTUS

Juventus beat Lazio on Wednesday to win the Italian cup.

CEO Andrea Agnelli speaks before Anti-mafia Committee on alleged collusion with criminal organizations (1000 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................