Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 1

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases October PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

An alternative rescue plan for the Siena-based lender sponsored by veteran banker Corrado Passera will fall through if the Tuscan bank does not give data room access by the end of the week, a source close to the matter said on Monday. (*) The Italian government has examined a contingency plan in case the bank failed to raise the capital needed in its 5 billion euro cash call, reported Coriere della Sera, citing sources with knowledge of the dossier. In order to avoid a bail in, the government has discussed with Brussels a scheme that envisages a state-guarantee system on the cash call and a compulsory conversion of bonds into shares by institutional investors, the report added. The alternative could be to postpone the cash call to February, it added. (*) After presenting the lender's plan to sovereign funds from Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in Doha, Chief Executive Marco Morelli continues his meetings today in the United States and will then fly to Hong Kong and Singapore, reported Corriere della Sera. The anchor investor in the bank will probably be from the East, the report added. (*) A tranche of up to 1 billion euros will be dedicated to anchor investors, reported il Messaggero. In Singapore Morelli will meet with state investor Temasek, it added.

(*) UNICREDIT, POSTE ITALIANE

The Italian post office is ready to join forces with Aberdeen Asset Management for the possible acquisition of UniCredit's asset management arm Pioneer Investments, reported il Messaggero. The alliance would lead to the break-up of Pioneer, with Aberdeen picking up the American activities that Pioneer acquired from Credit Suisse in 2009, added the report.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The lender could sell 1.1 billion euros of its soured loan portfolio by January, la Stampa reported. The bank's board will meet on Wednesday to prepare an answer to the letter sent by the European Central Banks last week, the report added.

MEDIASET

Silvio Berlusconi's family is increasing its controlling stake in the Italian broadcaster, the former Prime Minister is reported to have said in a book by television anchorman Bruno Vespa.

(*) YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Chief Executive Federico Marchetti had a meeting with Facebook executives about "commercial opportunities", reported the Financial Times. Marchetti says the company has multiple "rotors" to help it navigate the luxury market's turbulence and that sales in the UK are "back to normal" after falling in the first days after the June vote, the report added.

(*) TERNA

The Italian power grid group has made a request the to European investment bank for funds to modernise 350 electric stations, reported il Sole 24 Ore.

