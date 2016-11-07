Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi accused rebels within his centre-left party on Sunday of using a forthcoming referendum on constitutional reform to try to oust him from office and seize back power for themselves.

A month away from a referendum on constitutional reform that could sink the government, Italy's largest opposition party wants to make sure Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is not saved by the votes of Italians abroad.

Hundreds of hooded anti-government protesters clashed with police in Florence on Saturday just weeks before a referendum on a constitutional reform on which Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has staked his political future.

ECONOMY

ISTAT, Bank of Italy, state auditor, parliamentary budget office to speak before Budget Committee Chamber of Deputies on budget law (from 0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 10.

COMPANIES

ITALGAS

Shares in the gas distribution company spun off by Snam debut on the main segment of the Milan bourse.

Listing ceremony with Chairman Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, CEO Paolo Gallo and Snam CEO Marco Alvera (0700 GMT).

AUTOGRILL

The travel caterer said on Friday it had sold its Autogrill Nederland BV, a subsidiary that manages 18 hotels with restaurants on Dutch highways, for 11.7 million euros.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has expressed a preliminary interest in backing Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 5 billion euro emergency cash call, two sources familiar with the matter said, although the response from investors in general has been lukewarm.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi closed down 9 percent on Friday for an overall weekly loss of 19 percent.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation proposed businessman Alessandro Falciai to become the lender's new chairman, it said in a statement on Sunday. Shareholders will be asked to vote on the proposal at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 24.

Monday is the deadline to submit binding offers for Monte dei Paschi's bad loan management platform Juliet, several papers said over the weekend, adding that Cerved and DoBank were the ones in pole position.

Cerved, Prelios and Italfondiario are among those selected to help Monte dei Paschi recover some of its bad loans, while other 2-3 will be selected within a month, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The recovery process should start after March/April, once the ratings agencies have given their opinion on the various tranches, it added.

ENI

The energy group does not rule out a listing of its chemicals unit Versalis, Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said in an interview with the newspaper La Repubblica. (*) Descalzi said the seizure of the group's main domestic oil field, in the southern region of Basilicata, cost 65,000 barrels, in the interview. (*) The chief executive said the sales of stakes in Africa - Area 4 field in Mozambique and its Zohr field in Egypt - are two "complex and important dossiers ...very close to a finalisation", and that at least one of them could be included in the 2016 pro-forma results, in the interview.

Eni was asked by authorities in Bahrain to evaluate the potential for oil and gas exploration and production in offshore and onshore areas in that country and signed agreements in that regard with Bahrain Petroleum Company and Tatweer Petroleum, it said in a statement on Sunday.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The lender is considering the sale of 1.5 billion euros worth of non-performing loans via a state-guaranteed securitisation scheme, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on Sunday, citing financial sources. The bank declined to comment.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Workers at Magna International's Integram vehicle seat plant in Windsor, Ontario will strike after voting against a tentative labor contract, their union, Unifor, said on Sunday. The unit builds seats for FCA's Windsor van plant, the union said.

FERRARI

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

Conference call on Q3 results (1100 GMT).

BREMBO

Board meeting on Q3 results (0900 GMT).

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Italy's Banca Mediolanum, the Irish unit of Citi and Slovenia's Abanka have passed a European Central Bank health check, the ECB said on Friday, while Latvia's Rietumu did not consent to its results being published.

Banca Mediolanum said on Friday a comprehensive assessment by the European Central Bank has confirmed its solidity by showing its CET1 ratio stood at 17.7 percent under a stress test adverse scenario.

(*) MEDIOBANCA

The 2016-2019 business plan will be coherent with the past, but this time there will be "more challenging" objectives, reported la Repubblica's Affari & Finanza.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The chief executive of Eurizon, the bank's asset management unit, said he is evaluating "all the expansion opportunities that can bring new growth," even abroad, reported la Repubblica's Affari e Finanza.

IREN

The regional utility said on Friday its IREN Ambiente unit had signed a non-binding term sheet to buy from Derichebourg Environment 100 percent of Ricupero Ecologici Industriali, which runs a landfill for special waste near Turin.

ALERION CLEAN POWER

Power group Edison said on Friday it had asked Italy's market watchdog to extend a deadline for investors to tender shares in Alerion under the takeover offer launched by its Eolo Energia unit.

Fri-El Green Power said on Friday its FGPA unit had bought a further 2.29 percent of Alerion, raising its overall holding to 27.66 percent and closing in on the 29.9 percent stake targeted by its tender offer.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

The two lenders are working on a plan for how to deal with potenti al claims by clients for suffered losses, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper added the banks may dedicate 400 million euros or more to deal with the issue, while those asking for reimbursements could number 100,000. (*) Veneto Banca chairman Beniamino Anselmi is thinking of resigning from his post but to stay on as member of the lender's board, reported La Stampa on Monday citing sources.

SARAS

Board meeting on Q3 results (morning), followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

FIERA MILANO

Conference call on Q3 results (1000 GMT).

MOBYT

Ordinary shares are suspended from negotiation on AIM segment (to Nov. 8) ahead of delisting on Nov. 9.

MOLMED

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1430 GMT) and board meeting on Q3 results.

TECHNOGYM

Board meeting on Q3 revenues results (1630 GMT).

