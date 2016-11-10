Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Italy will break EU rules on budget deficit and public debt reduction this year and next, the European Commission forecast on Wednesday, ahead of publishing its formal opinion on Rome's 2017 draft budget assumptions next week.

ISTAT releases September industrial output (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases September data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros of 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy's top insurer posted a 5.6 percent drop in nine-month operating profit but said performance had improved in the third quarter, helped by its life business and solid results from its asset management unit.

(*) UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets reports third-quarter results.

A deadline to submit binding binds for UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer expires on Thursday.

POSTE ITALIANE

Poste Italiane said on Wednesday it could expand its asset management business and offer new investment products through its 13,000 branches after reporting a nearly 30 percent rise in 9-month operating profit.

(*) Citi, JPMorgan, Banca IMI, Santander and BBVA have committed to provide a 2 billion euro bridge loan to fund Poste's offer for UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The five banks would act as bookrunners for a bond issue if Poste's offer were successful, leading the post office to refinance the bridge loan with a debt issue.

ATLANTIA

Italian motorway operator Atlantia completed the acquisition, along with EDF Invest, of 64 percent of Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur, the company that controls the Nice airports, for about 1.3 billion euros.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Chief Financial and Corporate Officer Enrico Cavatorta said the group was in line to achieve 2016 sales guidance for "high-teen" growth at constant exchange rates.

TELECOM ITALIA

Vivendi Chief Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine confirmed on Wednesday that the group intended to be a long-term investor in Telecom Italia.

GEOX

Geox said 9 month 2016 consolidated net sales increased by 4.3 percent to 739.3 million euros (up 4.7 percent at constant forex).

(*) PIQUADRO

Shares in Italian briefcase maker Piquadro were suspended from trading on Thursday pending a statement, the Italian stock exchange said.

MITTEL

Mittel said it had bought a 75 percent stake in Gruppo Zaffiro for a total investment of 21.5 million euros, which includes financing for 8 million euros.

ASTALDI

Astaldi said its 9-month revenues were 2.15 billion euros, up 4.1 percent year on year.

BONIFICHE FERRARESI

Bonifiche Ferraresi said 9-month production value was 13.4 million euros versus 11.1 million euros a year ago.

BANCO DI SARDEGNA

Banco di Sardegna said 9-month operating income was 275.0 million euros versus 325.2 million euros a year ago.

CEMENTIR

Cementir Holding said Q3 revenue were 251.6 million euros versus 244.0 million euros a year ago.

SAFILO GROUP

Safilo Group said Q3 net sales were 288.0 million euros versus 284.8 million euros a year ago.

(*) BANZAI

The e-commerce group said on Thursday it was changing its name to ePrice as it bet on online sales of household appliances to reach a break-even in 2018 in terms of EBITDA and operating cash flow.

(*) ANSALDO STS

The company said on Wednesday a Genoa court had rejected Elliott's request to suspend a May 13 shareholder decision that appointed the current Ansaldo STS board.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting on Q3 revenues, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

ERG

Releases Q3 results, followed by conference call (1000 GMT).

JUVENTUS

Board meeting on Q1 results.

UNICREDIT

Deadline to present binding bids for UniCredit's asset management arm Pioneer ends.

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

A2A

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

ACEA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

AUTOGRILL

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

AZIMUT

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1715 GMT).

BUZZI UNICEM

Board meeting on Q3 results.

ENAV

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

ENEL

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

IREN

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI

Board meeting on Q3 results, press release on Nov. 11.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................