Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 22

POLITICS

Election victories for populist parties could lead to credit downgrades in euro zone countries, ratings agency Fitch said on Monday in a warning with particular resonance for Italy and France. (*) Italy must not allow risks of instability in its banking sector to fester and will have to take action if lenders seeking to raise cash on the market face difficulties, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTPei and CTZ bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 25.

COMPANIES

ENEL (*) Enel, Italy's biggest utility, raised its dividend payout policy and reserved the option of a share buyback in its new plan as it focuses on digitalisation and customer care to drive growth.

Presents strategic plan update (0830 GMT) in London; followed by news conference with CEO Francesco Starace and CFO Alberto De Paoli.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender is becoming more confident it will reach the necessary quorum at a Nov. 24 shareholder meeting called to approve a rescue scheme aimed at averting the Italian bank being wound down, a board member said on Monday. (*) According to La Stampa newspaper shareholders representing another 5-6 percent of the bank's capital are needed to attend to reach the necessary quorum level at Thursday's meeting. La Repubblica puts the gap to reach the quorum at just 2 percent.

The planned debt swap is meeting with a good reception from investors, including Generali, and could raise 2 billion euros compared an initial estimate of 1.5 billion euros, Il Messaggero said.

UBI BANCA (*) Banking fund Atlante is trying facilitate the sale of local lenders Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and Carichieti to Ubi Banca, which should approve the acquisition in the following days, la Repubblica said. The operation envisages a capital hike of 500 million euros for UBI, it said. The fund is expected to pick up about two thirds of the bad loans of the bank, for a total of about 3.7 billion euros, la Repubblica and MF said.

TELECOM ITALIA (*) The company is preparing to launch a second brand in mobile to compete directly with Iliad, the Financial Times said. It said the former Italian monopoly expected an Iliad launch in Italy towards the end of 2017.

ITALGAS

Italy's biggest gas distributor does not believe the country's referendum on constitutional reform in December will affect new rules to streamline gas distribution, its chief executive said on Monday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender has started exclusive talks to sell properties worth around 500 million euros ($531 million) to IDeA FIMIT, the asset manager of DEA Capital group DEA.MI, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

PININFARINA

The shareholders of the car designer approved the proposal to carry out a capital increase for a maximum sum of 26.5 million euros, the company said in a statement on Monday. The shareholders also approved a stock option plan.

ALERION, EDISON

Edison said its unit Eolo Energia Srl bought an additional 2.194 percent stake in Alerion at 2.46 euros per share, raising its stake in the company to 6.893 percent.

BIO-ON

Presents 2017-2020 industrial plan (1000 GMT).

DIGITAL BROS

CEO Raffi Galante attends "Games Industry Day" (0900 GMT).

