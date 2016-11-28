Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on Friday that takes him a step towards passing a 2017 budget law that raises pension and health spending and heads off a huge sales-tax increase.

ISTAT releases November business and consumer confidence data (0900 GMT).

The Chamber of Deputies holds final vote on next year’s budget law; followed by new conference by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan.

POLITICS

When a handful of European leaders met Barack Obama in Berlin this month to say their goodbyes, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi informed the group that he may well lose power before the U.S. president.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker hopes Italians will not reject reforms sponsored by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi when they vote in a referendum over changing the country’s constitution, he told a newspaper on Sunday.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is not a bank and does intend to become one, CEO Fabio Gallia told Corriere della Sera on Saturday when asked whether the institution could invest in Monte dei Paschi.

Qatar Investment Authority could invest in the bank a lower-than-expected sum of 750 million euros, la Repubblica reported on Saturday, while other newspapers said QIA could inject 1 billion euros.

Several Italian newspapers reported on Saturday that the bank’s top executives would meet hedge funds and private equity firms in London and New York in coming days to convince them to invest in the lender.

Monte dei Paschi bought around 70 million euros in five of the 11 bonds included in its debt-to-equity swap offer, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

If the Tuscan bank is able to get 1.5 billion euros from a planned debt swap offer it could successfully complete its 5-billion-euro capital boosting plan even if the ‘No’ camp wins at Dec. 4 referendum, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday citing some of the bank’s advisers.

(*) QIA has asked for some governance changes at Monte dei Paschi after conducting its due diligence on the bank, CorrierEconomia reported, citing sources at work on the deal. A commitment letter has been drafted and could be released as early as this week if QIA took a final decision on the matter, the paper said.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer’s investment committee will meet on Monday to discuss the possibility to convert 400 million euros in Monte dei Paschi subordinated bonds it holds into shares, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday adding Generali could end up with a 7-8 percent stake.

(*) Monte dei Paschi’s debt conversion “has great value” for Generali, which would give it priority over investing in Italy’s banking rescue fund Atalante 2, Affari & Finanza reported on Monday citing Chief Executive Officer Phillippe Donnet.

(*) YOOX NET-A-PORTER

The Italian online fashion retailer said on Monday it had signed a joint venture agreement with Dubai-based billionaire Mohamed Alabbar to create an online luxury retail business in the Middle East.

YNAP will hold a 60 percent stake in the joint venture while Alabbar’s Symphony Investments will own the remaining 40 percent, YNAP said without giving financial details.

Alabbar said the joint venture was valued at 130 million euros.

ENI

BP agreed on Friday to buy 10 percent of Eni’s Shorouk concession offshore Egypt, which includes the giant Zohr gas field, for $375 million, joining other oil majors in increasing bets on the growing gas market.

UNICREDIT

France’s Amundi has submitted the highest offer to buy Italian UniCredit’s asset manager, Pioneer, while a consortium led by Poste Italiane and Ameriprise Financial are scrambling to stay in the race, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.

MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia could clinch an alliance with Mediaset pay-TV unit Premium to sell the broadcaster’s products to its clients, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday adding, however, this was only a theoretical option to resolve an impasse between Mediaset and Vivendi over the pay-TV.

France media group Vivendi has not closed the door to negotiations with Mediaset over the Italian group’s pay-TV unit Premium, Milano Finanza reported on Saturday. The paper said that if the stalemate with Vivendi was not resolved Mediaset could also explore the alternative scenario of selling Premium at a discount to Sky Italia.

Tunisian businessman Tarak Ben Ammar said he hoped that Mediaset and Vivendi could reconcile divergences and added that the two groups could still find a solution. He was speaking in an interview on Italian TV La7 on Sunday. Ben Ammar knows well both Silvio Berlusconi, whose family controls Mediaset, and Vivendi’s largest shareholder Francois Bollore.

(*) If Mediaset wants to close its pay-TV unit Premium, it would cost the group just under 450 million euros, or 320 million net of taxes, reported CorrierEconomia on Monday, citing an analyst report.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

A Rome-based administrative court rejected on Saturday three separate requests by RCS investors - representing 24 percent of the publisher’s capital - to suspend a ruling by market watchdog Consob, thus giving full validity to Cairo Communication’s bid on RCS, Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.

(*) AZIMUT

The group’s chairman Pietro Giuliani said that if the European Securities and Markets Authority obligated asset gatherers to calculate performance fees on a yearly basis, Azimut would raise management fees by an average of 0.5 percent, in an interview with Affari & Finanza.

LUXOTTICA

The eyewear group said on Friday it had exercised an option to acquire the remaining 63.2 percent stake in Salmoiraghi & Vigano, taking control of one of the country’s leading optical chains.

UBI BANCA

The lender has received a preliminary nod from the European Central Bank to buy three of the four small domestic lenders that were rescued one year ago, two sources close to the matter said on Friday. The ECB declined to comment, while UBI said it had not yet received any notification from the ECB.

The bank will have to boost its capital by around 400 million euros after the acquisition of the three rescued lenders, la Stampa reported on Saturday.

The merger between BPU Banca and Banca Lombarda, which generated UBI Banca, was decided to avoid a takeover of Spanish Banco Santander on Banca Lombarda, Banca Lombarda former vice president Giovanni Bazoli told Il Corriere della Sera on Saturday. Bazoli denied any wrongdoing few days after Italian prosecutors said they had completed an investigation into the country’s fifth-biggest bank.

BPER

The shareholders approved the transformation of Banca popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna from a cooperative into a joint-stock company with a majority of 99.80 percent of the votes cast, BPER said on Saturday.

BPER’s CEO said the bank could look for a tie-up with other Italian lender next year, several newspapers reported.

(*) PRYSMIAN

The Italian cable maker said on Monday it has finalised the sale of 67 percent of its Prysmian Baosheng Cable joint venture.

TELECOM ITALIA

France’s Vivendi held a 23.28 percent stake in the phone group as of Nov. 23, a filing by market regulator Consob showed on Friday.

ALERION CLEAN POWER

Edison said on Friday its unit Eolo Energy bought further shares in Alerion Clean Power outside its takeover bid on the company, raising its stake in Alerion to 12.015 percent.

ASTM

Trades ex-dividend of 0.20 euro per share as 2016 interim dividend.

H-FARM

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1500 GMT).

IVS GROUP

Board meeting on Q3 results.

