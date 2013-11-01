Italy - Factors to watch on November 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury set an upper limit of 500,000 euros ($688,600)on each order for a new BTP Italia bond which will open for subscriptions next week, according to a bourse statement on Thursday.

COMPANIES

MILAN - Bourse after-hours trading closed.

* ALITALIA, AIR FRANCE

Alitalia will seek a different partner if Air France-KLM does not subscribe to a capital hike to save the loss-making airline, Italian minister Maurizio Lupi said in an interview with Corriere della Sera published on Friday.

“For now the task is to set out a strong turnaround plan that envisages the entry of an international partner,” Lupi said.

Lupi said Air-France-KLM seemed open to talks about the Italian airline, which would be one of the topics under discussion between French and Italian ministers meeting in Rome on Nov. 20.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The top shareholder in The Tuscan lender is open to the idea of a merger of the troubled Italian bank with another financial group, preferably “of an international standing”, it said in a document approved by its board this week.

PIRELLI, PRELIOS

The tyre maker Pirelli said on Thursday it dissolved a shareholder pact protecting it from takeovers ahead of its expiration in 2015.

Prelios’ shareholder pact was also dissolved.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial reported an 11 percent fall in its third-quarter trading profit on Thursday, hit by a stronger euro, but said its long-suffering Iveco truck business might now be on the turn.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................