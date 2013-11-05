Italy - Factors to watch on November 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

DEBT

The Treasury starts its offer of the fifth ‘BTP Italia’ retail linker, maturing in October 2017. The offer, due to run until Nov. 8, may close ahead of schedule on Nov. 6. The Treasury would announce any early closing of the offer late on Tuesday.

* Italian banks are near saturation point after two years spent frantically buying their own government’s bonds, forcing the Treasury to find alternative investors at home and abroad to finance a 2-trillion euro debt.

* Italy’s funding requirements for 2013 have been about 90 percent covered amid growing demand from investors outside Italy, the head of the debt management office was quoted as saying by a Il Sole 24 Ore on Tuesday.

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 11.5 billion euros ($15.5 billion) in October, narrowing slightly from a 13-billion-euro shortfall in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

COMPANIES

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank said on Monday it does not believe it needs to make more provisions for loans to the struggling Carlo Tassara Group, the holding company for financier Romain Zaleski.

UNICREDIT

The bank said in a statement on Monday it believed its credit writedowns of 150 million euros against the Tassara group were adequate.

FIAT

New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, fell 5.58 percent in October from the same month a year ago to 110,841 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Monday.

France, German and Spanish car sales all showed signs of improvement in October.

European car sales fell to a 20-year low in the first half of 2013, and are in their fifth year of decline.

* ALITALIA

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, outgoing Chairman Roberto Colaninno said Ethiad and Aeroflot were interested in Alitalia and that Air France was not the only option on the table. He believed the company will break even in 2016 but added that without a partner Alitalia had little chance of succeeding in the medium-long term.

* POP MILANO

Corriere della Sera said the bank could postpone its business plan if a new chief executive is not found by a board meeting on Nov. 12. The bank holds a Supervisory Board meeting on Tuesday and the Appointment Committee is expected to meet.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Investor Marco Fossati, who is seeking to revoke the current board of the phone group, will meet analysts and investors in London on Wednesday, several newspaper said.

* ENEL

MF said its Spanish unit Endesa will sell its entire stake in LNG plant Gascan for about 600 million euros.

ANSALDO STS

The Italian rail technology company lowered its 2013 targets for new orders and revenues on Monday and announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer.

ATLANTIA SPA :

SOCGEN RAISES PRICE TARGET TO 19 EUROS FROM 16.3 EUROS; RATING BUY

Board meetings on Q3 results: Banca Generali, Credito Valtellinese, Gtech, Pirelli & C. , Telecom Italia Media, Zignago Vetro.

Banca Popolare di Milano

RCS MediaGroup holds board meeting on property disposal.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................