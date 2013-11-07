Italy - Factors to watch on November 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Silvio Berlusconi caused outrage in Italy’s Jewish community on Wednesday after the former prime minister said he and his children felt persecuted like Jews in Nazi Germany because of hounding by leftist magistrates.

DEBT

Italian bond yields held near five-month lows on Wednesday after record demand at a retail sale of inflation-linked bonds reduced the country’s funding needs for the rest of the year.

Treasury announces sale of BOTs, short-term bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on November 12.

COMPANIES

GENERALI * The insurer reported on Thursday a significant improvement in its capital position thanks to a string of asset sales as the company continues to focus on its core insurance sector.

Italian insurance regulator IVASS has asked Generali to carry out a new assessment of actions by two former top executives to see whether there is a case for legal action, the insurer said in a statement on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia holds board meeting on third-quarter results and update 2014-2016 industrial plan.

Telecom Italia rebel investor Marco Fossati told an analyst meeting that a partnership with Vivendi’s GVT subsidiary in Brazil would help the Italian phone group relaunch its business, two participants at the meeting said on Wednesday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Standard & Poor’s cut on Wednesday the long-term rating of the bank to “BB-”, saying the abrupt departure of CEO Piero Montani was dimming the chances the bank could address much-needed corporate governance reforms.

The supervisory board of the troubled Italian lender said on Wednesday it wanted to rapidly hold a shareholder meeting to renew its directors.

PRYSMIAN

The world’s largest cable maker expects to report full-year core earnings at the lower-end of its guidance due to currency effects of 20 million euros ($27 million), Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.

* BANKS

The government plans to force Italian banks to pay larger advances on taxes due in 2014 to be able to cancel the second instalment, due in December, of a property tax without worsening the 2013 budget deficit, la Repubblica reported.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Italy’s biggest renewable energy company is looking to Africa and South America to fuel future growth as it shifts its focus away from core European markets.

YOOX

The online fashion retailer said it is looking to manage more websites for fashion brands, adding to the likes of Armani and Moschino, as it posted a 20 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 111.8 million euros.

The boards of the following companies meet on third-quarter results on Thursday: ENEL, A2A, FINMECCANICA (press release on Nov. 8), Azimut, Banca Profilo, EI Towers, Interpump Group, Italcementi, Maire Tecnimont, Moleskine followed by conference call, Premuda.

