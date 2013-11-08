Factors to watch on November 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases October data on European Central Bank’s funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTPs, fixed rate bonds, and CCTeu, Euribor-linked floating rate bonds, to be auctioned on Nov. 13.

COMPANIES

* TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia will sell its Argentina unit and other assets while issuing a convertible bond, aiming to raise around 4 billion euros to stave off a credit rating downgrade and strengthen operations in Italy and Brazil.

Spanish telecom operator Telefonica plans to take up its share of a 1.3 billion euro convertible bond announced on Thursday by Telecom Italia, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Telecom Italia said early on Friday it had succesfully sold the 1.3 billion euro convertible bond.

The group holds a press conference at 1100 GMT.

FIAT

The chairman of Fiat said on Thursday the timing of the initial public offering of shares in U.S. automaker Chrysler depended on various factors, including markets performance.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility Enel is confident it can beat its debt target for this year thanks to an asset sales programme that is targeting 6 billion euros by end 2014.

FINMECCANICA

Italian air defense group Finmeccanica will miss its core earnings target for the year because of continued problems at its train-making unit AnsaldoBreda.

The group holds a conference call on results on Friday.

A2A

Italy’s biggest regional utility said on Thursday its board had given management a mandate to possibly issue bonds worth up to a total of 1.25 billion euros by end 2014.

ITALCEMENTI

The Italian cement maker on Thursday posted a 35.6 percent drop in nine-month operating profit, hit by lower sales and weak performance in European markets but said it expects to report flat core earnings for the full year.

MOLESKINE

Moleskine said on Thursday it was confident it will achieve double-digit revenue growth at constant exchange rates for 2013, as it posted nine-month revenue up 10.4 percent to 61.5 million euros.

RESULTS ON FRIDAY FROM

Atlantia

Buzzi Unicem

DiaSorin

Parmalat

