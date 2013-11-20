Italy - Factors to watch on November 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italian-French Summit with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, French President Francois Hollande and ministers (1500 GMT). Followed by news conference (1720 GMT).

Transport Ministry holds meeting on air sector (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

PIRELLI

Italy’s Schema34 launched a bond on Wednesday worth 200 million euros that can be exchanged for shares in tyremaker Pirelli, the unit of holding company Edizione said in a statement.

SNAM

Gas flows from Libya to Italy have resumed and 3.5 million cubic metres of gas are expected on Wednesday, the gas grid operator said in a Tweet on Wednesday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The banking foundation that is the biggest shareholder of Italy’s loss-making bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday carrying out a planned capital increase in January would not be a welcome move.

HERA

The regional utility said on Tuesday 98.61 percent of a capital increase had been underwritten for a total of 96.7 million euros. As per a previous agreement state-lender Fondo Strategico Italiano has pledged to underwrite all the shares in the offer.

TELECOM ITALIA

The board of holding company Telco will meet on Friday to prepare a slate of candidates ahead of a shareholder meeting on Dec. 20 called to vote on a possible board shake-up at the telecoms group, several newspapers reported.

Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told La Stampa he had not talked of Telecom Italia and Telefonica with its Italian counterpart adding he was confident governments would respect EU rules on the free movements of capitals.

GENERALI

The insurer has reached an agreement with smaller peer Cattolica Assicurazioni to sell its farmer insurance fund Fata, Corriere della Sera reported adding the accord was likely to be signed on Wednesday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................