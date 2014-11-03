Italy - Factors to watch on November 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases October PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases 2014-2016 Italian economy perspectives data (0900 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases October car sales (1700 GMT).

October state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy’s third biggest lender said on Sunday it could plug a 2.1 billion euro ($2.6 billion) capital hole uncovered by a pan-European health check of lenders entirely through a capital increase.

The former top managers of the Tuscan bank were sentenced to three years and six months in jail on Friday over a 2009 derivatives scandal from which the bank is still struggling to recover.

Corriere della Sera said on Sunday the bank may sell asset before the recapitalisation is carried out in order to reduce the burden on its shareholders.

U.S. investment firms KKR, Cerberus Capital Management and JC Flowers are interested in buying into a capital increase at Monte Paschi, Il Messaggero said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

Il Messaggero said the three funds have contacted Monte Paschi’s advisers UBS and Citi about this and have lined up possible advisers of their own. The paper said Monte Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo may discuss the bank’s capital raising plans at a new meeting at the Bank of Italy on Monday.

The bank’s top management met with Italy’s government on Thursday night and flew to Frankfurt to meet with the ECB on Friday, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

Both Sole and Messagero said on Sunday Citi and UBS have contacted the banks of the consortium that guaranteed Monte Paschi’s latest share sale, adding talks are progressing.

La Repubblica reported on Saturday Monte Paschi’s key shareholders Fintech Advisory and BTG Pactual convinced Profumo to stay on when he offered to step down following the comprehensive assessment’s outcome.

However, both investors are ready to consider legal action against the bank after the value of their recent investment in it more than halved, the paper said.

* UNICREDIT

CEO Federico Ghizzoni told la Repubblica A&F that the bank was a “spectator not an actor” in the events regarding Monte dei Paschi.

UniCredit’s dividend on its 2014 results will be at least in line with the previous year, Ghizzoni said.

He said banks looked with concern at plans by the Financial Stability Board to submit a proposal to the upcoming G20 summit in Brisbane to significantly boost capital requirements for globally systemically important financial institutions.

TELECOM ITALIA

Brazil’s Grupo Oi, Mexico’s America Movil and Spain’s Telefonica agreed to place a joint bid worth around 32 billion reais ($13 billion) for TIM Participações, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Telefonica’s Brazilian unit Telefonica Brasil said in a securities filing on Friday that it is not inviolved in any talks related to the TIM Participações joint bid.

BANCA CARIGE

The top shareholder in Carige will weigh all the options considered by the midsize lender to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by a pan-European health check, but would prefer a merger before a cash call, its chairman said.

Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi is considering buying into Carige’s planned capital increase to acquire stake of up to 25 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday quoting sources close to the matter.

La Repubblica said on Sunday Bonomi was interested in buying a significant stake in Carige and keep it for up to 10 years with the idea of selling only once Carige has been turned around.

* KINEXIA

The renewable energy company said its Waste Italia unit would launch a 200 million euro senior bond maturing in 2019 on Monday and would use the proceeds.

ENEL

Patrizia Grieco, chairman of Italy’s biggest utility, told Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday the new business plan Enel will present probably in March will target growth but along well-defined paths so that asset sales may be envisaged if they are not compatible with the group’s strategy.

ITALCEMENTI

Its Egyptian unit Suez Cement said profits rose sharply in the third quarter though an energy shortage had raised costs and marred its outlook.

IPOs

Italy’s market regulator Consob on Friday gave a green light to the initial public offering of Ray Way, the broadcasting unit that Italian state television RAI is looking to list on the Milan stock exchange by offering shares equivalent to 30.5 percent of its capital.

INDESIT

Whirlpool Italia Holdings S.r.l. starts mandatory takeover bid on Indesit shares; ends on Nov. 21.

ALERION CLEANPOWER

Holds board meeting on Q3 results.

SAT

Holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

