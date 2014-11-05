Italy - Factors to watch on November 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Rome, Cabinet Undersecretary Graziano Delrio speaks before Senate EU Policy Committee on management of structural funds (1230 GMT).

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases October service PMI data (0845 GMT).

The latest reduction in growth forecasts for the euro zone proves that Germany’s and the outgoing European Commission’s “prudent” approach to investment has failed and must be exchanged for pro-growth policies, a senior Italian official said on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Holds board meeting on plans to plug a capital shortfall unveiled in a pan-European health check of lenders. * The lender may seek to raise up to a maximum 2.5 billion euros in the capital increase its board will discuss on Wednesday, various papers said. There is also talk of launching the capital hike without a subscription right for current shareholders to ease the way for new investors.

Moody’s has placed the bank’s covered bonds on review for downgrade, it said on Tuesday.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday his bank had not been asked to become part of a consortium guaranteeing the Monte Paschi cash call.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne has nearly doubled his voting stake in the carmaker after exercising stock options and cashing in on a share price jump after a plan to spin off Ferrari was unveiled last week.

ENEL * Italian utility Enel ENEI.MI said on Wednesday it would place on the market an initial 17 percent stake in Endesa , that could be raised to a maximum 22 percent as it seeks to increase the Spanish unit’s free float and cut its own debt.

A banking source familiar with the Endesa sale deal told Reuters on Tuesday that Enel was planning to sell a stake of around 20 percent in a deal worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion).

Italian utility Enel is set to start a process to sell shares in its Spanish unit Endesa in the next few days, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Enel said on Tuesday that Alberto de Paoli would become its new chief financial officer from Nov. 12, succeeding Luigi Ferraris who in turn will become responsible for the group’s Latin American operations.

* ENI

The Italian oil and gas firm expects first oil from its Nene field, off the coast of Congo, before year-end and first gas from its Litchjendily field in 2015, a senior official said on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA, TIM PARTICIPACOES

TIM Participacoes SA, Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, posted an 11 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday as lower interconnection costs made up for weak demand.

Small shareholders at Telecom Italia on Tuesday called on the Italian phone group’s board to consider a potential merger between its Brazilian unit TIM Participações SA TIMP3.SA and Brazil’s Grupo Oi SA.

* GTECH

Italian lottery group GTECH GTCH.MI said on Wednesday it had entered a $2.6 billion five-year senior facilities agreement with a syndicate of 20 banks.

* BANCA CARIGE

French BPCE’s head Francois Perol said on Tuesday the lender owns 9.9 percent in Banca Carige and had not yet taken any decision as to whether it will take part in the Italian bank’s capital increase.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit had a capital buffer of 10.4 billion euros at the end of September, larger than the 8.7 billion revealed in Europe’s health check of the sector, the bank’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

ENI, SAIPEM

Eni is working with Credit Suisse bankers to explore options for the sale of its stake in oil service company Saipem, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

CEO Carlo Messina attends presentation of Intesa’s participation in Expo 2015 (1000 GMT).

Board meetings on Q3 results: ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (press release on Nov. 6), EI TOWERS, FINMECCANICA, MOLESKINE followed by conference call (1630 GMT), PRELIOS, TENARIS , TXT E-SOLUTIONS, YOOX followed by conference call (1645 GMT).

CHRYSLER GROUP

Holds conference call on Q3 results.

