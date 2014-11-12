Italy - Factors to watch on November 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Milan, Bank of Italy holds news conference presentation of report on “Economic Update on Lombardy Region” (1000 GMT).

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco gives speech at celebration of economist Federico Caffè.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills (364 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

UBI BANCA

Conference call on 9-mth results (1330 GMT). * Italy’s fifth biggest bank posted a 47 percent rise in its nine-month consolidated net profit thanks to higher interest income and fees.

* FINMECCANICA

China’s CNR Corporation, which was one of the suitors for the railways units of Finmeccanica, has pulled out from the race, daily Corriere reported, adding that Japan’s Hitachi remained the sole bidder. * SALINI IMPREGILO

The Italian construction company plans to hire 15,000 people globally, of which 2,500 in Italy, in the next three years, Chief Executive Pietro Salini said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank by assets expects to sign a deal with Spain’s Santander to combine their asset management businesses by early December, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday.

Ghizzoni told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview that Ukraine remained the only problematic area for the group.

BANCO POPOLARE

Italy’s Banco Popolare posted a net loss of 121.7 million euros in the first nine months hit by higher loan loss charges and one-off costs related to the early retirement of 330 employees.

The lender is not looking at any M&A deals at the moment but it would examine any interesting opportunities that may come about, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

BANCA CARIGE

The lender posted a net loss for the January-September period, hit by one-off items related to writedowns on insurance assets it was selling and higher labour costs.

The bank said it would exercise its right not to pay any interest due Dec. 4 on a subordinated bond.

MONCLER

The Italian luxury outerwear maker posted on Tuesday nine-month core profit slightly ahead of expectations despite a slowdown in sales growth compared to the first half.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster said on Tuesday it would post a net profit for the full year in 2014 thanks to cost cuts and a recovery in Spain.

CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday he did not expect a deal for a new investor in the Italian group’s pay TV business Mediaset Premium to be reached shortly.

Mediaset will spin off its pay-TV business Mediaset Premium at the start of December, Giordani said, sticking to plans to carry out the move by year-end.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility reported a 3 percent drop in nine-month core profits on Tuesday, due to regulatory changes in Spain and a weaker performance by its Latin American business, but said it was on track to hit full-year targets.

Enel CFO Luigi Ferraris said on Tuesday that the utility’s revised target to cut debt to 39-40 billion euros by year-end does not include potential income from planned asset sales in Romania and Slovakia.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano posted on Tuesday a 63 percent increase in nine-month net profit to 219.3 million euros ($273 million) despite falling interest income thanks to a stake sale.

* EI TOWERS

The advisors of Italian mobile phone operator Wind, a unit of Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom, have received eight non-binding offers for its phone masts, among which one from Ei Towers, American Tower, Abertis and F2i, il Sole 24 Ore said. The offers value the asset at around 700 million euros, the paper added.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Italian luxury group posted a 6.6 percent rise in nine-month core earnings, helped by higher revenues and a better sales mix.

TELECOM ITALIA

The board of Telecom Italia could meet as early as next week to discuss options for its business in Brazil, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, as consolidation talk in the Latin American market heats up.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The HNA Group, parent company of China’s airline Hainan Airlines, has bought 8.33 percent of Spain’s NH Hoteles from Intesa Sanpaolo, the Italian bank said in a statement to Spain’s stock market regulator on Tuesday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Chrysler Group will begin replacing potentially defective air bag inflators made by Takata Corp in more than 371,000 U.S. vehicles in early December, according to documents filed by the automaker with U.S. safety regulators.

CLUB MEDITERRANEE

Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi has launched a last-minute counter offer for holiday group Club Mediterranee, outbidding China’s richest man Guo Guangchang and his Shanghai-based conglomerate Fosun.

Board meeting on Q3 results: AEDES, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA followed by conference call (1730 GMT), BENI STABILI, CAD IT, CAMPARI GROUP followed by conference call (1200 GMT), CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI, CERVED followed by conference call, COBRA, CONAFI PRESTITO, DADA, DELCLIMA followed by conference call (1400 GMT), EDISON, ERG (press release on Nov. 13), ERGYCAPITAL, FALCK RENEWABLES, GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS, GEFRAN, HERA followed by conference call (1430 GMT), IGD, IREN , LVENTURE GROUP, MAIRE TECNIMONT, MID INDUSTRY CAPITAL, PRIMA INDUSTRIE, RATTI , SALINI IMPREGILO, TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS, TAS, TERNA followed by conference call (1500 GMT), TOD‘S followed by conference call (1700 GMT), VALSOIA, VIANINI INDUSTRIA , VIANINI LAVORI.

Conference calls on Q3 results: BANCA CARIGE (1630 GMT), BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA (0800 GMT), BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO (1000 GMT).

