Italy - Factors to watch on November 12

DEBT

Italy offers up to 5.5 billion euros over four bonds at auction.

ECONOMY

Italy is still working on a solution to help its banks offload billions of euros of soured debts but, if it goes ahead, it will be very different from the government’s original project which was rejected by the European Commission, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

(*) EXOR

Exor, the investment vehicle of Fiat’s founding Agnelli family, has placed 12 million treasury shares - equal to 4.87 percent of its share capital - via an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors at 42.6 euros each.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

Italian builder Salini Impregilo said on Thursday it had agreed to buy family-owned U.S. construction group Lane Industries in a transaction valued at around $406 million, net of adjustments to be defined at closing.

(*) ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA

After activist Amber Capital, also Bluebell Partners has asked Italy’s market watchdog to decide whether Hitachi should raise its bid for rail signalling firm Ansaldo, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

Vivendi is planning to push for between 2-3 seats on Telecom Italia’s board, but will not touch the current management which is expected to be given its backing until their mandate ends in 2017, La Repubblica said. The paper also adds that Vivendi is expected to invest more in the Italian phone group after its stake is diluted after the stock conversion to bring its holding back to around 20 percent.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Yoox-NAP reported a 32 percent rise in pro-forma sales for January-September on Wednesday, offering a first glimpse into the group born from the merger of Italian online fashion retailer Yoox with upmarket rival Net-A-Porter.

Yoox Net-A-Porter said on Wednesday its chief executive had sold a 1.5 percent stake in the newly merged group, pocketing 61 million euros he would use to buy shares via stock options and slightly raise his overall holding to 6.1 percent.

A planned cash call for up to 200 million euros is expected some time next year.

TOD‘S

Sales growth at Tod’s eased in the third quarter as the Italian luxury group, like other peers, fell foul of softening consumer spending in China over the summer.

CFO Emilio Macellari said the group was rather comfortable with 2015 consensus forecasts for a 5.2 percent rise in sales and an EBITDA margin of 19.7 percent.

SAIPEM, ENI

The sale of a stake in Italian oil contractor Saipem by main owner Eni to a state-owned investment fund does not constitute a change of control and so is exempt from rules triggering a mandatory bid, Italian watchdog Consob said on Wednesday.

A Milan court has ordered the seizure of assets worth 250 million euros ($268 mln) from three defendants caught up in an Algeria corruption case involving Italian oil services company Saipem, a court document showed.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher’s creditor banks are divided over whether to grant RCS a standstill on its covenants as it seeks a solution to avoid a capital increase, Il Messaggero said.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA

Italy’s six-largest bank said on Wednesday its attributable net profit rose 35 percent in the first nine months as sharply lower loan writedowns and rising fees more than offset a drop in trading and interest income.

Conference call on Q3 results (1000 GMT).

IL SOLE 24 ORE

The publishing group said on Wednesday its nine-month net loss more than doubled to 25 million euros.

The following companies hold board meetings on quarterly results:

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO - Followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

A2A - Followed by conference call with journalists (1530 GMT), and later with analysts

AUTOGRILL - Followed by conference call (1730 GMT)

ERG -Followed by conference call (1000 GMT)

IREN - Followed by conference call on Q3 results.

DANIELI & C.

ACEA

BREMBO

CERVED - Followed by conference call

GEOX - Followed by conference call at 1630 GMT

PININFARINA

RCS MEDIAGROUP

FILA

Debuts on segment STAR (from MIV).

WORLD DUTY FREE GROUP

Shares suspended from Nov. 12 ahead of delisting from Milan stock exchange.

