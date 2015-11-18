Italy - Factors to watch on November 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Milan, EU Parliament Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee President Roberto Gualtieri attends banking association ABI Executive Committee meeting (0900 GMT); followed by joint news conference with Abi President Antonio Patuelli (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

(*) ENEL, ENEL GREEN POWER

Italy’s biggest utility on Wednesday cut its core earnings guidance for the next two years from a previous plan while confirming its dividend policy and raising the size of planned asset sales.

Enel and its renewable energy subsidiary Enel Green Power said on Wednesday their boards had approved plans to merge the companies to boost growth and generate synergies.

(*) UNICREDIT, GENERALI

After a similar move by Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit has signed preliminary agreements to sell a 3.2 percent stake in the Bank of Italy for around 240 million euros while insurer Generali is selling a 0.8 percent stake in the central bank for 60 million euros, various papers said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Funds investing in the phone group are uncertain about the enlargement of the company’s board proposed by its top shareholder Vivendi, Corriere della Sera said.

ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA

Italian market regulator has asked for more information on the planned tender offer on Ansaldo shares by Japan’s Hitachi, suspending for now its examination of the tender document, Hitachi said in a statement.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

An Italian consumer group said on Tuesday an appeals court in Turin had accepted a class action suit against Fiat Chrysler over allegations the company exaggerated the fuel-saving credentials of its Fiat Panda model.

Some of General Motors’ biggest shareholders have rounded up their stakes in the U.S. carmaker ahead of a potential merger approach by FCA, Il Sole 24 Ore, citing SEC documents. (*) Auto sales in Brazil are likely to fall again next year after a steep plunge in 2015, national dealership association Fenabrave said on Tuesday, in its first formal estimate for 2016.

SAIPEM

The fleet Italian oil contractor Saipem uses to carry out its offshore construction and drilling business has been properly certified and there is no risk of any Volkswagen-like scandal, the CEO said on Tuesday.

CERVED

Cerved Information Solutions and Experian Italy expand their strategic partnership to address market needs. As part of the deal, Cerved will distribute in Italy Experian’s analytical software solutions.

EXPRIVIA

Presents 2015-2020 industrial plan (1000 GMT).

