Italy - Factors to watch on November 23

ECONOMY

Milan, conference on “Capital Markets Union. Challenge and Opportunities” with market regulator Consob President Giuseppe Vegas (1400).

Milan, news conference to present 20th report on global and Italian economy (1045 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 26.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy on Sunday launched a new system set up by its central bank to save four small savings banks from failure before stricter rules for winding down lenders come in next year . (*) Once the banks are rescued and are put up for sale, UBI could be interested in Cassa di Ferrara, while Cariparma could go for Banca delle Marche, according to Il Messaggero on Monday. The paper adds that Banco Popolare and Popolare di Milano could help fund the rescue.

Italy plans to launch a series of bad bank-style measures as early as the end of the year as it seeks a ‘silver bullet’ to boost its weak economic recovery, the Financial Times said on Monday citing senior officials.

TOD‘S

Italian designer label Tod’s has agreed to buy the Roger Vivier trademark for 415 million euros ($440 million) to gain full control of the profitable shoe brand, it said in a statement.

(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering group said it was awarded a project relating to a petrochemical plant in Malaysia. The overall project value is $482 million, out of which 60 percent related to Maire Tecnimont.

IREN

Regional utility Iren is close to reaching a deal to take over local utility Atena, of which it already owns 40 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The deal envisages a 50 million euro capital increase to help fund a business plan worth 150 million euros. (*) Finanziaria Citta’ di Torino Holding, controlled by the Turin municipality, said it had launched an offer of secured bonds convertible in Iren shares for 150 million euros ($159 million).

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender said its participation in the rescue of four Italian banks includes loans for a total of 1.33 billion euros ($1.41 billion) and additional pretax charges of around 380 million euros, it said in a statement on Monday.

ANSALDO STS

Three independent board members at Ansaldo STS are questioning the fairness of the 9.5 euros per share Hitachi intends to pay in its mandatory bid on 60 percent of the group, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Credit rating agency Fitch said on Friday it had revised Telecom Italia’s outlook to stable from negative and affirmed rating at ‘BBB’.

The board of the Italian phone company is expected to meet at the beginning of this week to discuss a proposal by top shareholder Vivendi for additional members on Telecom Italia’s board, a source close to the board said.

Papers over the weekend quoted a Vivendi spokesman as saying the top shareholder had full confidence in the current management of Telecom Italia.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The U.S. unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will redeem secured senior notes maturing in 2021 for $3.08 billion and terminate an undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit facility as the carmaker seeks to gain full access to the subsidiary’s cash.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. said on Friday it had appointed Michael Dahl as head of vehicle safety and regulatory compliance, effective Dec. 1.

ATLANTIA

Trades ex-dividend of 0.40 euro per share as 2015 interim dividend.

BONIFICHE FERRARESI

Starts capital increase; ends on Dec. 11.

FULLSIX

Starts takeover bid on Softec shares; ends on Dec. 16.

MEDIOBANCA

Trades ex-dividend of 0.25 euro per share.

MEDIOLANUM

Trades ex-dividend of 0.16 euro per share as 2015 interim dividend.

SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI

Trades ex-dividend of 0.14 euro per share as 2015 interim dividend.

TENARIS

Trades ex-dividend of 0.15 U.S. dollars per share as 2015 interim dividend.

TERNA

Trades ex-dividend of 0.07 euro per share as 2015 interim dividend.

