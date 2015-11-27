Italy - Factors to watch on November 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Italy’s economy shows signs of recovering, but that does not mean its structural problems have been solved, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.

ISTAT releases November business and consumer confidence data (0900 GMT).

Milan, national health service report presentation with government’s spending review commissioner Yoram Gutgeld.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 0.65 percent coupon 5-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2020; 1.25-1.75 billion euros 2.0 percent coupon 10-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2025; 0.5-1.0 billion euros CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2022. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Italian banks must inform the market immediately if at least one of their capital ratios is below the level required by the European Central Bank following the so-called Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the country’s market watchdog said.

Italy’s parliament on Thursday approved the country’s contribution to the EU’s single resolution fund that, from next year, will be used to protect tax payers from footing the bill in bank rescues. * The ECB in its SREP review has set a minimum CET1 target of 8.75 percent for Mediobanca and close to 9 percent for Intesa Sanpaolo and Popolare Milano, Il Sole said. For UniCredit, UBI Banca and Banco Popolare it has set a minimum target of 9.25-9.75 percent, it said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The European Central Bank has raised the minimum capital requirement for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI from the end of next year after the so-called Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the Italian lender said on Thursday.

* VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The lender said BSI was unable to set a timeframe for the acquisition of its Banca Intermobiliare unit and so was unable to request an extension of exclusive talks. As a result Veneto said it had reopened contacts with other potential buyers.

INTESA SANPAOLO

CEO Carlo Messina gives speech at foreign press association in Rome (1000 GMT).

POSTE ITALIANE

After exercising an over-allotment option, Italy sold a 35.3 percent stake of its post office in an initial public offering, raising a total of 3.1 billion euros ($3.29 billion), the Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.

BUZZI UNICEM, CEMENTIR ITALIA, INDUSTRIA CEMENTI GIOVANNI ROSSI, HOLCIM ITALIA

Italy’s antitrust authority has opened an investigation into four cement makers for alleged price fixing and, with the tax police, has searched the offices of the companies, it said in a statement on Thursday.

GENERALI

The insurer has a lock up until March on BTG Pactual shares it received as partial payment for the sale of its Swiss private banking unit BSI to the Brazilian group, a source close to the matter said.

ENEL GREEN POWER

The energy group finalised the sale of all of its assets in Portugal, with the gain on the deal expected at around 30 million euros.

EXOR

The company has issued a 750 million euro bond, maturing in December 2022, with a fixed annual coupon of 2.125 percent. The purpose of the issue is for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing linked to acquisition of reinsurer PartnerRe.

* SALINI IMPREGILO

The expansion of the Panama canal could face a new delay due to cracks that emerged a few months ago in one of the locks, a spokesman for the waterway’s authority said on Thursday.

MASI AGRICOLA

The company reported 9-month EBITDA of 11 million euros ($11.67 million), up from 9.2 million euros a year ago.

AMBIENTHESIS

The company said it had won a tender in consortium with Cogeis SpA for 2.4 million euros.

DAMIANI

Board meeting on H1 results.

