Italy - Factors to watch on November 10

Milan, Bocconi University inaugurates academic year with Apple CEO Tim Cook (1000 GMT).
ISTAT releases September industrial output data (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases September data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.
The asset manager has presented a non-binding offer for rival Arca, valuing the whole company at 700-800 million euros, daily MF reported. Arca’s main shareholders are Italian cooperative banks Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna, Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI and Banca Popolare di Vicenza.
UBI is trying to merge with Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM)and two high-level meetings on the matter have taken place in a deal that would give UBI greater weight, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report. BPM meanwhile is still exploring a possible tie-up with Banco Popolare which would have a more balanced governance set-up, the paper added.
An auction to sell Inwit, the tower unit controlled by Telecom Italia, is expected to be launched by the end of November, led by Deutsche Bank, but the plan could encounter some delays given the surprise investment by French tycoon Xavier Niel, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.
The lender’s new business plan could include the closure of 500 branches in Italy, Corriere della Sera said.
Mediaset’s push to make its Premium content available to satellite users make come later than the expected date of early 2016, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
The publisher could sell more assets to avoid a capital increase, MF reported, adding the group was weighing the possibility of shedding its Spanish unit Unidad Editorial and RCS Sport, the division that organises sports events such as the famous cycling race Giro d‘Italia.
The power grid operator is finalising a definitive agreement with Italy’s railways to buy the latter’s high-voltage power line assets, Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Michele Mario Elia was quoted by Il Messaggero as saying.
The newly-listed Italian post office reported strong growth in net profit in the first nine months but warned that full-year charges would be booked in the final quarter.
Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler posted a 28 percent rise in nine-month core profit as stellar growth eased due to softer consumer spending in China and the United States.
The Moncler CEO said on Monday trends in Asia have improved since October
Chief Operating Officer Luciano Santel said on Monday comparable sales growth of around 10 percent in the full year is “achievable” and “would be a good result”.
EBITDA in the first nine months was 2.9 million euros, down 0.4 percent year on year.
Tesmec said on Monday its 9-month revenue was 120.2 million euros versus 81.0 million euros a year ago.
The company posted a Q3 net loss of 9.8 million euros versus a loss of 18.7 million euros a year ago.
Board meeting on Q3 results.
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1640 GMT).
Board meeting on Q3 results.
Board meeting on Q3 results.
Board meeting on Q3 results.
Board meeting on Q3 results.
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).
Board meeting on Q3 results.
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).
Board meeting on Q3 results.
Board meeting on Q3 results.
Board meeting on Q3 results.
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.
Board meeting on Q3 results (1500 GMT), followed by conference call (1700 GMT).
