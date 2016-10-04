Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Budget committees on 2016 economic and financial document (DEF) (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi attends "Credit Day" (0700 GMT).

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Monday it had hired banks for a syndicated sale of its first-ever 50-year bond as it seeks to boost its presence in the long-term debt market.

COMPANIES

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

French insurer AXA has no plans to merge with large rivals, its chief executive told a German newspaper, responding to recent speculation about a possible takeover of Italian peer Generali.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's economy minister said on Monday that nationalising troubled Italian banks was not necessary, as concerns mounted that a plan to rescue lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena might come unstuck.

Foundation President Massimo Clarich attends conference on "Soft Regulation" (1300 GMT).

BANKS, UBI BANCA

Italy's economy minister met with senior Italian bankers and the Bank of Italy governor on Monday to try to push forward with a sale of four small banks that were rescued from bankruptcy last November.

Bank rescue fund Atlante may be asked to buy the bad loans of the four rescued banks to ease a sale of three of them to UBI, la Repubblica reported on Tuesday.

In order to proceed with the acquisition, UBI wants regulators to allow it to book 1.1 billion euros in badwill, apply its internal risk-weighting models to the four banks' assets so as to generate 400 million euros in capital and use in full tax credits relating to the four banks, several newspapers reported.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

CEO Carlo Messina will tell a board meeting called at 0700 GMT on Tuesday how Monday's gathering at the Treasury went, Il Messaggero reported. The paper said Messina had reiterated at Monday's meeting Intesa's unwillingness to acquire any of the four banks and told the others they should "do the math and see what's the less onerous solution."

(*) UNICREDIT

The Italian bank will choose the buyer of its Pioneer asset manager only after a referendum on Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's flagship constitutional reform on Dec. 4, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The Italian banks needs as much as 18 billion euros in fresh capital and even after selling assets would need to tap markets for around 10 billion euros, Il Fatto Quotidiano reported.

INTESA, UNICREDIT

The two banks are under pressure to help facilitate UBI's acquisition of three of the four rescued lenders but both have said they are not willing to help, Il Messaggero and La Stampa reported.

FIAT CHRYSLER

New car sales in Italy rose 17.43 percent in September while Fiat Chrysler's share of Italy's car market was 29.03 percent vs. 28.3 percent in the same month a year ago.

(*) LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

Avio CEO Giulio Ranzo told France's Les Echos the group planned an IPO "very soon."

(*) BANZAI

The Italian web company said on Tuesday it had sold its Saldiprivati e-shopping website to France's Showroomprive for 38 million euros.

BREMBO

Italian brakes maker Brembo will replace Italcementi in blue-chip index on Milan bourse as of Oct. 6.

UBI BANCA

Management board expected to meet.

